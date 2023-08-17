A-level results: Congratulations to Oxford's new students
Thousands of students from across the UK have been celebrating their exam results. The University of Oxford is delighted to congratulate the many students who have successfully met their Oxford offer, and whose places have been confirmed.
Oxford's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey, said, 'Congratulations to all students who have received their results, particularly those who have had their offers to study at Oxford confirmed. We know that a considerable amount of hard work and dedication has got you to this point, and you should be rightly proud of your achievements. We look forward to welcoming you in October, and sharing everything Oxford has to offer.'
Here we meet some of the students who will soon be joining us at Oxford.
Adzor and Lloyd from South London are 18 and attended The Elms Academy in Clapham. They both achieved three A* in their A-levels. Adzor studied Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics and will be joining Oriel College to study Chemistry. Lloyd will be studying Mathematics at Exeter College, having gained A-levels in Mathematics, Further Maths, and Physics.
Adzor said, 'I feel ecstatic and proud that I have achieved three A*s and that all the hard work has paid off. I am grateful for all the help that my teachers have given me over the past two years. Oxford is one of the best universities in the world.
'Initially I was not considering Oxford as an option but after receiving feedback about my academic achievements, I realised that it was a route that I could take. Attending a residential at the University made me realise this was where I wanted to be. Throughout my A-level studies I have developed a love for Chemistry and am delighted that I can continue learning more at Oxford. I can't wait to start at Oxford. In particular I am looking forward to experiencing the world-class teaching style that Oxford is known for.'
Lloyd said, 'I am so happy to have gained three A*s. I am very grateful for the guidance and support I have received from various teachers at my school. Oxford is an incredible university where world renowned mathematicians have studied. I am excited to follow in their footsteps. I am looking forward to meeting new people, learning new ideas and skills and be in the presence of like-minded individuals.'
Samrawit is 18 and studied at the Harris Academy, Merton in London. She achieved three A*s in Chemistry, Physics and Maths and will be continuing her studies in Chemistry at Wadham College.
Samrawit, said 'I'm ecstatic! I am so relieved that all my hard work has paid off and that my offer has finally been confirmed. I applied to Wadham College because it seems to have the perfect balance between hard work and a close community. I can't wait to become a Wadhamite! I'm looking forward to the tutorial system and unmatched support I will receive at Oxford. Being surrounded by others who share the same passion for their subjects will be wonderful.'
Eve said, 'I was over the moon to receive my results today, and absolutely thrilled to have met my offer for Oxford. I was quite ill in the weeks prior to my A-level exams so to have achieved the grades I needed was a dream. Music has always been a love and fascination of mine, choosing to apply to Oxford to study it was an awe-inspiring prospect as I relish the opportunity to come into contact with the knowledge of experts and world leaders of research in my subject. I am most looking forward to starting a new chapter in the amazing City of Spires, immersing myself in the college system, and throwing myself into studying the subject I am most passionate about.'
Julia is an 18-year-old student at Northampton Academy. She studied Chemistry, Biology, Psychology and Photography at A-level and got four A*s. She will be studying for a Masters in Biomedical Sciences at St. Edmund Hall.
Hannah, 18, from Bedford, achieved A-levels in Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology, as well as an EPQ (Extended Project Qualification) at St Thomas More Catholic Secondary School and Sixth Form. She will be studying Biochemistry at Christ Church College.
'Although a lot of motivation for applying to Oxbridge came from my parents and teachers, my first visit to Oxford made it a goal. In particular, I really appreciated the teaching style, collegiate system and course structure. I found Christ Church to be a beautiful college; the atmosphere felt like the place for me; and of course, I am a keen Harry Potter fan!
'I am most looking forward to meeting like-minded students, and exploring the overlap between Chemistry and Biology, since Biochemistry is not taught at A-level. As a discipline that offers new perspectives on solving biological problems, I am excited to engage with novel research and knowledge. Moreover, I can’t wait to visit the Bodleian Library!'
Imama is 18 years old and studied Biology, Chemistry, Maths at Barr's Hill School in Coventry. She achieved A* in all of her A-level subjects as well as an A in an EPQ (Extended Project Qualification). She will be heading to University College to study Medicine.