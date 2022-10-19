The EV Summit returns with the full institutional support of Oxford University, and Oxford City Council to power the progress of emobility. The two Oxford universities, and the city council, have pioneered technology and policy in the emobility sector, and the summit has led to significant projects coming into being in the city, including Europe’s most powerful EV hub.

Ade Thomas, Founder of the EV Summit, said: ‘The research that led to the development of the lithium ion battery was carried out at the University of Oxford, and Oxford is a significant national, and indeed, global hub, on emobility excellence. So, working with the Saïd Business School, the University of Oxford and Oxford City Council, I am delighted we are bringing the EV Summit back to Oxford. The EV Summit is designed around powering the rapid acceleration of the business of emobility, and what better place to do that than one of the world’s most prestigious business schools.’

The University of Oxford is at the forefront of research, innovation, and engagement with businesses that are decarbonising mobility and energy systems. We are very pleased that the EV Summit is returning to Oxford – this will enable academic colleagues, and technology, investment and business partners to collaborate and advance innovations to help us reach net zero. Professor Chas Bountra, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Innovation, University of Oxford.

The summit will take place across two days at the Saïd Business School on Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 December. It will, once again, see leaders from across business, local and national government come together to deliver on decarbonised transport in the UK, and beyond.

The summit has a unique process, Managed Introductions, which connects delegates at the summit with partners to deliver commercial opportunities for those attending. This has powered significant partnerships that have led to the acceleration of emobility.

Councillor Louise Upton, Cabinet Member for Health and Transport, Oxford City Council, said: ‘The EV Summit has become a powerful catalyst for inward investment in Oxford. A collaboration that began with a meeting at the inaugural EV Summit, in 2018, led to the development of Europe’s most powerful EV hub at Redbridge Park and Ride, here in Oxford. We look forward to seeing new partnerships forged at the summit, between the public and private sectors, leading to further major projects that deliver on the decarbonisation of mobility.’

Councillor Pete Sudbury, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: ‘If you really need a car, your next car needs to be electric. In Oxfordshire, we have the highest uptake of EVs in the country, and are a national leader at installing public EV chargers, so we’re delighted to partner with the 2022 EV summit.’

You can find out more about the Summit and register at the event website here.