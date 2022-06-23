The 2022 Top 50 Women in Engineering – Inventors and Innovators (WE50) awards celebrate the work of women in the field who are creating or significantly improving products or processes to make a difference in the world.

Judged by a panel of industry experts, the criteria for the awards included the ability to support and combat climate change, to work as an advocate for women in STEM, and the nominees’ drive to make a difference within the engineering industry and achieve beyond what would normally be expected.

Nadja Yang is based at the Department of Engineering Science, University of Oxford, where she researches the urban bioeconomy – helping cities to become more sustainable and productive in terms of their biological resources.

As President of the European Young Engineers (EYE), an organisation that represents 500,000 members in more than 20 countries, Nadja supports young engineers and engineering students to engage and broaden their horizons.

‘When I first encountered the #WE50 award, I would never have imagined that I would receive it this year. I thought it would be for more senior female engineers when finding professors and senior managers on the previous #WE50 lists,’ said Nadia.

‘Receiving the #WE50 award encourages me and many others who are underrepresented in their field to keep going and not lose faith!’

Elizabeth Donnelly CEO of the Women’s Engineering Society (WES) said: 'Once again WES is delighted to celebrate the achievements of women engineers. It's a joy that so many innovative women are making a difference to our everyday lives and working to mitigate the impact that engineering has on the environment.'

The #WE50 awards will be presented on Friday 24 June, at an afternoon tea ceremony taking place at the Institution of Civil Engineers in London.