Why Net Zero (and what is it?)

A physicist, Professor Allen is Professor of Geosystem Science in the Oxford’s Environmental Change Institute and Director of the Oxford Net-Zero initiative, informing effective and ambitious climate action among those setting net-zero targets in institutions, corporations and governments across the globe.

He says investment is urgently needed into safer, permanent CO2 disposal, to reduce the burden of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and limit warming. While planting trees and restoring ecosystems has a vital role to play, he warns, ‘We can’t keep turning rocks into trees forever.’

COP26 ask: ‘That the leadership stand up...and say ‘we get it. We have to stop fossil fuels from causing global warming – before the world stops using fossil fuels’.’

Oxford is leading a £30 million UK-wide research project to develop carbon capture, whereby greenhouse gases will be drawn out of the atmosphere and permanently stored. https://netzeroclimate.org/greenhouse-gas-removal/

In later videos, leading Oxford researchers say that, with investment in new technologies and commitment to promises, climate change can be mitigated – if policymakers set the agenda.

The world is in a climate crisis, and Oxford researchers are at the forefront of trying to find solutions in adaptation and resilience, nature, energy transition, clean road transport and green finance.