Oxford University statement: More offer holders have their places confirmed at Oxford | University of Oxford

Given our long-standing concerns regarding the Ofqual algorithm, tutors and staff in colleges and the University worked exceptionally hard this month to support offer holders who were not awarded the grades they required. Additional places were prioritised for those from disadvantaged backgrounds who were disproportionately affected by the method used this year to award grades. Using all the information available including from the University’s admissions process, careful review of each case had already resulted in offers being confirmed for over 300 students who missed their offer grades under the Ofqual algorithm.

We are now delighted to confirm places for approximately a further 120 students, all of whom have met the conditions of their offers through their Centre Assessed Grades. Our congratulations to them.

Inevitably this means we face capacity constraints within some colleges and on some of our academic courses. Our primary concern must be to minimise any risk from Covid-19 to the health of our students, staff and wider Oxford community whilst also preserving the quality and personalised nature of our teaching. A consequence of the additional number of places confirmed is that we have needed to offer deferred entry in 2021 to some students.

We recognise that some students who have received an offer of a place for 2020 may now have a reason for preferring to start their course in 2021. We encourage them to contact their college to express their interest in a deferred place. It may not be possible to accommodate all requests for deferrals but each case will be considered on its own merits and take into account the needs of the student and any capacity issues in the college or subject concerned.

We warmly congratulate all our successful new students and look forward to welcoming a full and diverse cohort of students to Oxford this autumn, subject to public health conditions in force at that time.