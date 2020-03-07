Statement on confirmed coronavirus case | University of Oxford

Our immediate concerns are for the affected student and their family, along with the health and wellbeing of our university staff, students and visitors. The student is being offered all necessary support.

It has been established that the affected student did not attend any university or college events after they felt ill, when they subsequently self-isolated.

As a result, PHE has advised that the risk to other students and staff is very low and that university and college activities can continue as normal. They have also advised that the university and colleges do not need to take any additional public health actions in the light of this specific case.

We have worked with PHE to make sure that anyone who was in contact with the student after they fell ill have been notified and that they are able to access support and information as needed. PHE do not consider individuals infectious until they develop symptoms.

The University is taking this situation very seriously and understand this development will cause concern among our students, staff, and the wider community. Support is available through Student Welfare, Colleges and Departments for University members with any concerns.

The University will share further updates on the current infection as appropriate at www.ox.ac.uk/coronavirus-advice.