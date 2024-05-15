Ruskin School of Art appoints new Associate Professors

Onyeka Igwe is a London born and based, moving-image artist and researcher. Her work is aimed at the question: how do we live together? She has recently had solo/duo shows at MoMA PS1, New York (2023), High Line, New York (2022), Mercer Union, Toronto (2021), and Jerwood Arts, London (2019).

She was awarded the New Cinema Award at Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival 2019, 2020 Arts Foundation Fellowship, 2021 Foundwork Artist Prize and has been nominated for the 2022 Jarman Award and Max Mara Artist Prize for Women.

You can visit her webpage here.

Jesse Darling's research is concerned with the attempt to make visible the unconscious of European petro-colonial modernity through the history of technology and the production of ideology, or the objects and ideas with which we make up the world.

His recent solo exhibitions Enclosures at Camden Arts Center (2022) and No Medals No Ribbons at Modern Art Oxford (2022) received great acclaim and in 2023 he was awarded the Turner Prize.

He has also published many texts online and in print, including two chapbooks: VIRGINS, published by Monitor Books (2021), and SHOWGIRLS (Arcadia_Missa publishing, 2023, on the occasion of a Tate film commission for Site Visit).