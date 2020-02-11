Sir Michael Dixon elected next Principal of Green Templeton College | University of Oxford

Michael was elected by the Green Templeton Governing Body, and will join the college from the Natural History Museum in London, where he has been Director since 2004. During his tenure Museum attendance has increased from 3m to 5.4m visits per annum and the £78m Darwin Centre, its biggest single development since the original building opened in 1881, has been delivered to widespread acclaim.

From 2000 to 2004 Michael was Director General of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), with responsibility for the organisation’s two zoos, its research facility, the Institute of Zoology, and the field conservation programmes division. He previously worked for two decades in scientific, technical and medical (STM) publishing with John Wiley and Sons and Thomson Corporation. Michael trained as a zoologist at Imperial College, London and then completed doctoral studies at the University of York.

Michael said, ‘I am delighted that the Governing Body of Green Templeton College has selected me to be the next Principal. I look forward to building on the legacy of previous Principals in making the college a vibrant, stimulating community for research and learning where fellows and students can thrive.’

Dr Rebecca Surender, Green Templeton Vice Principal led the search committee. She said, ‘The Governing Body is really excited by the values, vision and significant leadership experience Michael will bring to build on the successes of Professor Denise Lievesley as Principal. Green Templeton is poised at a key point in its evolution and we look forward to working together under Michael’s headship to deliver on the college’s strategic ambitions and potential.’

Stepping down after five years as Principal, Professor Denise Lievesley said, ‘Green Templeton is a vibrant international community focused on bringing academic research of the highest quality to bear on real-world problems. I have enjoyed my time as Principal immensely and will miss our magnificent students and staff. I am proud to pass the baton on to Michael and look forward to hearing about the continuing success of the college.’