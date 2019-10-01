Oxford students celebrate Black History Month | University of Oxford

Throughout October the university will amplify the annual celebration with a series of content streams and events recognising and appreciating the contributions that BME communities make to society and the university itself.

From academics to students, staff and alumni, the campaign will shine a light on black people’s achievements, and echo the growing call for inclusion in all areas of life from education to cultural appreciation.

Now in its 32nd year, Black History Month was created to raise awareness of the role that black Britons have played in British history and the struggle for racial equality.

At its heart, the campaign will include a video series looking at why Black History Month is important to members of the university of all backgrounds, and why we must do more to celebrate and include those from under-represented groups.

In recent years Oxford has worked to build a more inclusive university environment, where individuals of all backgrounds feel welcomed, valued and respected. Thanks to a number of targeted outreach measures the university is now attracting more black and minority ethnic students than ever before and continually working to evaluate new ways of reaching prospective students from under-represented groups.

Other content in Oxford’s Black History Month programme includes a weekly series getting to know some of our black academics whose research is helping to improve the world around us. Members of the Black Alumni Network will also share their experience of attending the university, and what they are doing now.

Dr Rebecca Surender, University Advocate and Pro Vice Chancellor for Equality and Diversity, said: ‘We know that when people come together with different backgrounds, approaches and insights it can lead to more creative and innovative teaching and research and higher levels of student experience – and for this reason among many, Oxford is fully committed to improving the recruitment progression and success of its Black, Asian and Other Minority Ethnic staff and students. While the efforts to achieve this are of course continuous, Black History Month provides an extra focus and platform - and is an important month in the university calendar.’

We will be updating our Black History Month twitter thread throughout October as well as our Instagram feed and stories. If you have any activities, events or content you would like added to our channels please get in touch.

WHAT'S ON AT OXFORD UNIVERSITY THIS BLACK HISTORY MONTH