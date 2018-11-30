Oxford ranked first in world for Computer Science and Engineering | University of Oxford

The Oxford skyline.
Image credit: Oxford University/Nasir Hamid
Oxford ranked first in world for Computer Science and Engineering
The University of Oxford has become the first UK institution to top the Times Higher Education Computer Science and Engineering and Technology global subject rankings for 2019.
The ranking is based on criteria measuring teaching, research, industry income, international outlook and citations, which are combined to provide a comparison of universities worldwide.
Oxford was previously placed first in Times Higher Education's 2019 subject rankings for Medicine and Social Sciences. The discipline-specific tables follow on from the announcement that Oxford has been ranked the top university in the world by the same publication for the second year running.
MORE TO FOLLOW.