The Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences has established a new International Advisory Board (IAB) - a significant step forward in advancing the Department’s global engagement and leadership as it delivers its Strategy 2025-2030.

The Board has been created to provide independent, high-level advice and international perspective to support this ambitious next phase for the Department. Acting as a critical friend, the IAB will offer guidance on emerging scientific and policy trends, support the development of strategic global partnerships, and help strengthen the Department’s impact on health systems and communities worldwide.

A distinguished international membership

The launch of the IAB brings together a distinguished panel of international experts. Chaired by Dr Victor J. Dzau, President of the National Academy of Medicine (USA), members are: Professor David Bates (Harvard Medical School), an internationally recognised leader in health informatics and patient safety; Professor Ajay Singh, Senior Associate Dean for Master’s Academic Affairs at Harvard Medical School; Professor Dame Jenny Harries, former UK Deputy Chief Medical Officer and former Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency; Professor Paul Little, Professor of Primary Care Research at the University of Southampton and former Chair of the NIHR Programme Grants for Applied Research; and Dr Mairi Gibbs, CEO of Oxford University Innovation.

NDPCHS International Advisory Board members. Top row (l-r): Dr Victor J. Dzau, Professor Dame Jenny Harries, Professor David Bates. Bottom row (l-r): Professor Ajay Singh, Professor Paul Little, Dr Mairi Gibbs.

Professor Sir Aziz Sheikh, Head of the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, said: ‘The launch of our International Advisory Board is an important step for the Department. As we implement our Strategy 2025–2030, the guidance and challenge of this exceptional group of global leaders will strengthen our ability to build impactful partnerships, anticipate emerging challenges, and deliver research and education that improves health and transforms lives around the world.’

Dr Victor J. Dzau, Chair of the International Advisory Board, added: ‘Primary care is at the foundation of equitable and sustainable health systems. I am delighted to support the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences as it strengthens its global leadership role and advances evidence-based solutions to pressing health challenges.’

Professor Gavin Screaton, Head of the Medical Sciences Division at the University of Oxford, said: ‘The creation of this International Advisory Board reflects the strength and ambition of the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences. Bringing together such a high-calibre group of international experts will further enhance the Department’s global partnerships and strategic impact, and supports the Medical Sciences Division’s commitment to addressing the most pressing health challenges of our time through collaboration, innovation and excellence.’

The International Advisory Board’s inaugural meeting is at the end of April 2026 and the Board will meet regularly to provide strategic advice to the Department’s leadership.