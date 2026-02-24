The event marks a longstanding tradition at the University, where the new Chancellor is invited to propose candidates for honorary degrees at a special ceremony to mark the start of their Chancellorship.

I am delighted to honour eight exceptional individuals today, whose achievements and dedication to their respective fields has been a personal inspiration to me. In a ceremony that reflects Oxford's history and purpose, we celebrate honorands devoted to service, creativity, scholarship and leadership, whose work has made a profound impact on the world in which we live.

Honorary degrees were awarded to:

‘My time at Oxford was one of the happiest and fulfilling periods of my life. St Hugh's College is a wonderful place to have had the privilege of being Principal. My two sons grew up there and one also met his future fiancé here. Sharing the triumphs as well as the challenges faced by my academic colleagues was immensely rewarding. Although I presided over very many Graduation ceremonies as Pro Vice Chancellor, I never contemplated being the recipient of this wonderful honour for which I am truly grateful.’



Secretary John Kerry, former naval officer, attorney, diplomat and politician. Served as the 68th United States Secretary of State (2013-2017).



'Oxford is synonymous not just with scholarship, innovation, and discovery but with the tradition of spirited debate which keeps the blood of governance flowing. It’s a tradition of respecting the power of ideas and the responsibility of citizens to wrestle with their consequences and ensure that no matter our differences and divisions, that debate produce consensus grounded in facts. That’s a tradition all the world would do well to reinvest in today at a precarious moment for representative government and institutions globally. It is a privilege to share this honor with a group of distinguished awardees, and with all who are shaping Oxford’s history today.'



Dinah Rose, KC, barrister and President of Magdalen College, Oxford.

‘I am utterly delighted to have been nominated for an honorary doctorate by the Chancellor. It is a great privilege to represent Lord Hague’s own college, Magdalen, in this way.’

Professor Irene Tracey, CBE, FRS, FMedSci, neuroscientist and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford.

‘This is a very special moment in my life. To receive an Honorary degree from my alma mater by our wonderful new Chancellor, Lord Hague, is both a privilege and a joy. I will treasure what it signifies and continue to do my utmost to support Oxford, its staff, students and alumni in their extraordinary contributions to the world over.’

Professor Sir John Curtice, FBA, FRSE, FRSA, political scientist, broadcaster and Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde, and renowned expert during UK election nights.