Chancellor of Oxford University hosts special honorary degree ceremony
Rt Hon The Lord Hague of Richmond, CVO, Chancellor of Oxford University, has conferred honorary degrees on eight distinguished individuals at the Sheldonian Theatre today, one year on from his inauguration as Oxford’s 160th Chancellor.
The event marks a longstanding tradition at the University, where the new Chancellor is invited to propose candidates for honorary degrees at a special ceremony to mark the start of their Chancellorship.
I am delighted to honour eight exceptional individuals today, whose achievements and dedication to their respective fields has been a personal inspiration to me. In a ceremony that reflects Oxford's history and purpose, we celebrate honorands devoted to service, creativity, scholarship and leadership, whose work has made a profound impact on the world in which we live.
Lord Hague, Chancellor of Oxford University
Honorary degrees were awarded to:
Lady Elish Angiolini, LT, DBE, PC, KC, lawyer, academic and public servant. Principal of St Hugh’s College, Oxford (2012-2025) and Chair of the Angiolini inquiry.
‘My time at Oxford was one of the happiest and fulfilling periods of my life. St Hugh's College is a wonderful place to have had the privilege of being Principal. My two sons grew up there and one also met his future fiancé here. Sharing the triumphs as well as the challenges faced by my academic colleagues was immensely rewarding. Although I presided over very many Graduation ceremonies as Pro Vice Chancellor, I never contemplated being the recipient of this wonderful honour for which I am truly grateful.’
Secretary John Kerry, former naval officer, attorney, diplomat and politician. Served as the 68th United States Secretary of State (2013-2017).
'Oxford is synonymous not just with scholarship, innovation, and discovery but with the tradition of spirited debate which keeps the blood of governance flowing. It’s a tradition of respecting the power of ideas and the responsibility of citizens to wrestle with their consequences and ensure that no matter our differences and divisions, that debate produce consensus grounded in facts. That’s a tradition all the world would do well to reinvest in today at a precarious moment for representative government and institutions globally. It is a privilege to share this honor with a group of distinguished awardees, and with all who are shaping Oxford’s history today.'
Dinah Rose, KC, barrister and President of Magdalen College, Oxford.
‘I am utterly delighted to have been nominated for an honorary doctorate by the Chancellor. It is a great privilege to represent Lord Hague’s own college, Magdalen, in this way.’
Professor Irene Tracey, CBE, FRS, FMedSci, neuroscientist and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford.
‘This is a very special moment in my life. To receive an Honorary degree from my alma mater by our wonderful new Chancellor, Lord Hague, is both a privilege and a joy. I will treasure what it signifies and continue to do my utmost to support Oxford, its staff, students and alumni in their extraordinary contributions to the world over.’
Professor Sir John Curtice, FBA, FRSE, FRSA, political scientist, broadcaster and Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde, and renowned expert during UK election nights.
‘Over a ten-year period as a student and research fellow, Oxford provided the environment in which I was able to lay the foundations for the career I have had the privilege to pursue as an academic student of and commentator on public opinion and politics. For that I have long been grateful. Today’s recognition of my work via the award of an honorary degree is well beyond the hopes and aspirations I had during that formative time in the dreaming spires – and consequently is much treasured.’
Christina Lamb, OBE, bestselling author and award-winning journalist. Chief Foreign Correspondent for The Sunday Times and co-author of I am Malala.
‘I still remember the thrill of tearing open the thick brown envelope and seeing my acceptance to Oxford – no one in my family had ever been to university and it opened up horizons of which I had never dreamed. Opening an email is not quite the same as an envelope but learning I was being awarded an Oxford honorary doctor of letters was maybe even more thrilling – it's the most wonderful privilege and I haven’t really stopped smiling. To me it's recognition of all those many people round the world who have bravely told their stories at a time when sometimes it can seem no one is listening.’
Dr Dominic Sandbrook, FRHistS, historian, writer and broadcaster. Presenter of the award-winning podcast, The Rest is History.
‘I have incredibly fond memories of my time at Oxford. I owe so much to the tutors who inspired my love of history and literature, and I’ve been very fortunate that through my books and podcasts, I’ve been able to share my passions with readers and listeners all over the world. So, this unexpected honour means the world to me, and I’m so grateful to the Chancellor for nominating me.’
Isabella Tree, writer and conservationist, whose work at the Knepp estate includes a pioneering rewilding project that was the focus of the documentary film Wilding (2024).
‘It’s incredibly kind of Lord Hague to consider me in such amazing company. I don’t see myself as an academic or scientist, or even as the brains behind our rewilding project in Sussex that was the subject of my books. I’m just the chronicler, someone who has told the story and – I hope – can tell it in a way that is accessible and can inspire people to see the value in nature-based solutions to the climate and biodiversity crisis. Without inspiration and hope it’s easy to give up, but nature needs a voice and the world needs change. It’s an incredible honour to be recognised for helping to do something towards that change.’
