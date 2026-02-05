The UK Pharmaceutical Sector lies at the heart of the life sciences ecosystem, providing one of the key growth engines in the UK economy. In 2022, the £9 billion of pharmaceutical R&D accounted for 18% of all R&D performed by all UK businesses - the highest of any product area (UK Government). GSK has invested heavily in data-driven approaches to pharmaceutical R&D that are both informed by and provide new insight into biological processes. The goal is simple: make R&D more productive by reducing drug failure rates and speeding up time to adoption. However, for these advances to transform our understanding of biology and health, a parallel shift in the way that we train future industrial and academic research leaders is needed.

GSK together with the Universities of Oxford, Cambridge and Southampton are delighted to announce that the BBSRC has awarded funding to launch a new doctoral programme to train the next generation of leaders in pharmaceutical science. The BBSRC Industrial Landscape Award in Transformative Technologies for Pharmaceutical Science (TTPS) will fund three cohorts of eight doctoral students each year from 2026 to 2028.

Students will be trained in cutting-edge, data-centred, mathematical and computational modelling approaches and commercial skills necessary to lead this new approach to pharmaceutical R&D, becoming future research leaders across this vitally important sector of the UK economy, and ultimately supporting the Government’s vision of the UK as a global hub for the Life Sciences. Students will gain the communication, business and social skills necessary to forge new partnerships and to create interdisciplinary teams that can tackle global challenges.

Professor Brian Marsden, Professor of Practice in Data Management & Research Informatics at Oxford's Centre for Medicines Discovery, and TTPS Director, said: 'Data-driven technologies are increasingly at the heart of cutting-edge biological research. It’s crucial that we enable the next generation of highly skilled researchers to deliver this. We are excited to be working with GSK to drive this imperative in the context of transformative technological approaches to pharmaceutical sciences.'

Students will apply to and be admitted by one of the three partner universities, but all students will receive intensive doctoral training in their first and second terms of their first year at the Doctoral Training Centre at the University of Oxford, then two short, rotation research projects at Oxford, Cambridge, and/or Southampton in collaboration with scientists at GSK. Each student chooses one of their short rotation projects to continue for their main doctoral research in their remaining three years.

Dr Kaivan Khavandi, Senior Vice President, Global Head, Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation, Research & Development, GSK, said: 'The transformative power of cutting-edge technologies is revolutionising how we discover, develop and deliver medicines and vaccines to patients. To ensure GSK continues to lead this innovation, we recognise the critical need to develop the next generation of talent. Our partnerships with the Universities of Oxford, Cambridge and Southampton is key to this, enabling us to grow leaders equipped with the essential skills at the intersection of science and tech.'

These future research leaders will be the driving force translating basic scientific research and biological understanding into novel technologies, vaccines, therapies and drugs that will accelerate progress in academic research and within the industrial research and development pipeline.

Professor Mark Cragg of the University of Southampton, said: 'The University of Southampton is delighted to be part of such an exciting new programme, bringing Pharma and academia together to develop the next generation of researchers with the skills to accelerate drug development and provide new medicines.'

Professor Kathryn Lilley of the University of Cambridge, said: 'Bringing together the strengths of UK academia with GSK, a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry, this programme will train a new generation of scientists to understand how to transform ideas into medicines.'