Oxford tops European university rankings

The third annual ranking of universities based in locations that are members of the Council of Europe ranked more than 950 European universities on factors including student experience, university partnerships, research activity and faculty qualifications. The European rankings place the heaviest weighting on research and discovery, with global engagement another particular factor.

Oxford’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey FRS says: ‘We are delighted to see Oxford recognised as Europe’s leading university in the QS Europe Rankings. This reflects not only the strength of our academic reputation, but the deep value we place on global engagement — on welcoming international students and scholars, collaborating across borders, and ensuring our research and teaching serve society.

‘At a moment when the UK is rightly seeking closer partnership with Europe, including renewed participation in programmes such as Erasmus, this recognition is particularly meaningful. It affirms Oxford’s long-standing role as a European university with a global outlook, committed to openness, collaboration and public service.’

The main indicators that have driven Oxford to become number one in Europe this year are improvements in papers per faculty, international student diversity, and faculty to student ratio. Oxford came top in academic reputation, employer reputation, international research network and employment outcomes in the Europe Ranking.

The QS Europe University Rankings are published annually by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS); this is the third year of its Europe rankings, while its World University Rankings have been published since 2004.