Nations and companies have made ambitious climate pledges, but to prevent catastrophic climate change what matters is concrete, implemented, enforceable rules. That's what we're surveying.

Co-lead Professor Thomas Hale, Blavatnik School of Government

The granular survey of 37 major countries’ climate-related laws and regulations, compiled by Oxford University researchers and dozens of leading global law firms, gives the most detailed view yet of how climate policy is developing at a time of unprecedented political contestation

Since the last survey in 2024, new and strengthened climate policies can be found across the world, especially in Asia and emerging markets.

At the same time, the Trump Administration has rolled back climate policies in the US, and the EU has begun to revise or delay climate rules in areas like corporate disclosure, though the outcome of that process remains unclear.

In summary:

On balance, climate policies are getting stronger. Across the 37 jurisdictions, policies moved closer to best practice in 82 instances and weakened in 42 instances,

Developing countries increasingly set the pace of climate action,

Overall, however, policies remain insufficient to close the gap between targets and actions and prevent severe climate impacts.

In this climate of contestation climate policy is fragmenting, but even in that fragmented landscape the global direction of travel remains clear and points to transition: the vast majority of nations continue to create and strengthen climate rules in the policy areas we surveyed.

Co-lead Dr Thom Wetzer, Associate Professor at Oxford’s Faculty of Law and Director of the Oxford Sustainable Law Programme



Professor Hale adds: 'The engine of climate policy has moved to emerging economies. In some regulatory domains, like rules requiring companies to disclose their emissions and other information related to climate change, African and Latin American countries now show higher ambition, on average, than European and North American countries.

'The US rollback has a real impact, but the long-term trend to transition remains increasingly clear even in the face of unprecedented contestation.'

Overall, however, policies are still insufficient to close the persistent gap between targets and actions, and so prevent catastrophic climate change.

While countries, companies, and other actors continue to set climate targets – including a 9 percent rise in company net zero targets in the United States over the last year – global emissions also continue to rise.

'In four out of the six policy domains examined by our study, fewer than five governments are meeting key benchmarks for policy ambition. More concerning, no jurisdiction has sufficiently ambitious methane policy', says Professor Hale.

'Governments need to adopt better climate rules, faster, to align climate policies with the latest science', says Dr Wetzer. 'As countries submit their latest pledges under the Paris Agreement at COP30 in Belem in the Amazon, it is vital they underpin top-level targets with concrete regulations and policies to ensure delivery.'

The study is the second annual report from the Oxford Climate Policy Monitor, a public resource evaluating the ambition, stringency, implementation and comprehensiveness of climate-related regulations against 300+ data points. It evaluates national regulations in six key domains:

Carbon credits: Policy tools establishing rules for the generation, use, exchange, and/or governance of carbon credits in both voluntary and compliance markets. Public procurement: Rules that align government spending - which typically accounts for 10-15% of a country’s GDP and includes everything from vehicles to new hospitals - with governments’ climate goals. Transition planning: Rules that require companies to lay out steps they will take to align with climate goals Methane: Policies addressing the reduction of methane emissions from fossil fuels and agricultural sources. Climate-related disclosure: Obligations on companies and financial institutions to publicly report information on the risks they face from climate change, their contributions to the problem, and/or the policies they have in place Green prudential rules: Policy tools issued by central banks and/or financial regulatory authorities that set rules or guidance regarding how financial-related risks emerging from climate change should be identified, assessed, mitigated, and/or monitored.

The Oxford Climate Policy Hub is a collaboration between Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government and the Oxford Sustainable Law Programme (the latter is a joint initiative of the Oxford Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment and Oxford's Law Faculty). It is part of the Oxford Net Zero strategic cluster, launched in October 2023 as a direct output of the The Oxford Martin Programme on Climate Policy with a £1m strategic funding grant from the Oxford Martin School. It is also supported by the EU Horizon ACHIEVE Project.

