Professor Jan Rosenow. Credit: John Cairns

He contrasted Europe’s current exposure to volatile fossil fuel imports, laid bare during the 2022 gas crisis, with China’s rapid advance as the world’s first ‘electro-state’, underscoring the urgency for Europe to act at scale and with speed.

Professor Rosenow told ministers: ‘Many of the solutions are there; what truly matters for competitiveness is not only the input price, but the cost of the final product. Electrification drastically cuts the energy needed for each unit produced.’

He highlighted industrial heat pumps and other mature electrification solutions that deliver much higher efficiency resulting in productivity gains that translate directly into lower unit costs and stronger global positioning for European manufacturers.

Drawing on his latest academic research, Professor Rosenow pinpointed four structural barriers holding back widespread deployment:

Long equipment replacement cycles that slow technology turnover;

Electricity price structures that still penalise clean power through legacy taxes and levies;

Grid constraints that require accelerated reinforcement and smarter connection processes;

A widening industrial skills gap that risks delaying project delivery and adoption.

By putting the right policy framework in place, we will not just decarbonise our industry; we will build a 21st‑century industrial powerhouse that is modern, competitive, and secure. Professor Jan Rosenow, Environmental Change Institute

To unlock Europe’s competitive edge, he proposed a focused policy agenda for immediate action:

Scale up the EU industrial electrification auction to catalyse investment at pace and volume;

Reform energy taxation to level the playing field between electricity and fossil fuels;

Accelerate grid connections through innovative approaches to planning, financing, and delivery.

Professor Rosenow concluded: ‘By putting the right policy framework in place, we will not just decarbonise our industry; we will build a 21st‑century industrial powerhouse that is modern, competitive, and secure.’

Watch Professor Rosenow's presentation to the European Union's Energy Council here.

