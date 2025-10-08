Until now, no coordinated global effort has been dedicated to applying this century’s vast technological advancements to the field of international justice. The Oxford Institute of Technology and Justice brings together the Blavatnik School’s global convening power and leading research acumen with CFJ's unique track record providing free legal support in defense of free speech and women’s rights around the globe.

In an event launching the Institute at the Blavatnik School, renowned international law experts and Institute Co-Founders Amal Clooney and Philippa Webb outlined the Institute’s three focus areas: harnessing artificial intelligence to advance access to justice, promoting accountability for unlawful cyber operations and protecting human rights in trials in the digital age.

Amal Clooney, CFJ Co-Founder and Visiting Professor of Practice in International Law at the University of Oxford, said:

'The Clooney Foundation for Justice has helped secure freedom for dozens of unjustly detained journalists and provided legal support to thousands of women fighting child marriage, violence and discrimination. The Institute will allow us to scale this crucial work by harnessing the power of AI to solve some of the most pressing challenges of our time.'

Philippa Webb, Professor of Public International Law at the Blavatnik School of Government, said:

'This partnership represents a paradigm shift in how we approach justice in the digital age. By combining world-leading academic research with CFJ's experience waging justice in 40 countries, we can ensure that as technology transforms our world, it strengthens rather than undermines fundamental principles of justice such as the right to a fair trial.'

Attorney General Lord Hermer KC said that the Government is embracing 'AI’s full potential to transform the justice system, deliver for people, and encourage growth'. As such, the Oxford Institute of Technology and Justice 'represents an exciting opportunity to harness technological innovation that will strengthen the rule of law and ensure everyday protections for those who need them most'.

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, said:

'This international collaboration encourages the use of AI as a tool for good while assessing the risks related to its potential weaponisation.... The Institute will play a vital role in promoting research and dialogue that informs the public debate on these critical issues.'

As the implementing partner, CFJ will develop innovative digital tools that scale its existing programmes, enhancing access to justice for journalists. The Blavatnik School will be the research engine of the Institute, exploring how to advance justice in AI-assisted court proceedings, routes to legal accountability for victims of cyber attacks, and the role of digital evidence in trials.

Among the flagship projects already being developed at the Institute are:

The AI Justice Atlas: a unique mapping tool showcasing the use and regulation of AI in courtrooms in 15 jurisdictions around the world, available now on the Institute’s website. Enriched by input from local practitioners, it is the first global repository of the use of AI in criminal trials globally and is being updated and expanded to dozens more jurisdictions on an ongoing basis.

A policy brief exploring how nations can pursue legal accountability for malicious cyber operations launched against them or their citizens, using case studies and making proposals for new legal mechanisms.

Developing, in partnership with the Women Lawyers Association of Malawi: An AI-powered legal information and referral tool for women and girls in Malawi. This first-of-its-kind app allows frontline responders such as medics, teachers and social workers to use a WhatsApp chatbot to obtain legal information and connect women and girls to qualified pro bono lawyers who can advise and represent them.

A legal automation tool designed to streamline the preparation of protection order applications, a critical legal remedy to protect survivors of violence and child marriage from their abuser. This will be an essential time-saving tool in a country often described as a “legal desert”, with fewer than 1,000 lawyers nationwide for a population of nearly 22 million

Developing, in partnership with the Committee to Protect Journalists, an AI-powered legal information and referral tool that informs at-risk journalists of their rights and matches them with qualified pro bono lawyers to provide legal advice and representation.

The Institute is made possible by generous inaugural funding from Microsoft as well as technical assistance from Microsoft’s AI for Good Lab and Office of Responsible AI.