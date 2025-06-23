The research also found that Uber concentrates its higher “take rate”, or commission, on higher-fare trips.

Lead author Associate Professor Reuben Binns (Department of Computer Science) said: ‘The higher the value of the trip, the more of a cut Uber takes. So the more the customer pays, the less the driver actually earns per minute.’



The study analysed data from 258 UK Uber drivers over more than 1.5 million trips between 2016 and 2024. This revealed a significant shift when Uber introduced a dynamic pricing algorithm in 2023. Passengers now pay more per trip, but drivers’ earnings have declined. Adjusted for inflation, drivers’ hourly income fell from over £22 to just over £19 before operating costs, and drivers are spending more unpaid time waiting for rides than before. Uber’s commission has risen from around 25 % to 29 % and in some cases, Uber took over half the value of the fare.

According to the researchers, this research highlights the widening gap between what customers pay and what drivers receive and raises questions about transparency and fairness in the gig economy.

The findings will be presented at the ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency at the end of June, 2025.

The research was produced in collaboration with the Worker Info Exchange, a non-profit dedicated to helping workers access information and gain insight from data collected from them at work. The study was led by Associate Professor Reuben Binns and DPhil student Jake Stein, who worked with Research Associate Siddartha Datta, Associate Professor Max Van Kleek and Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt.

The study ‘Not Even Nice Work If You Can Get It; A Longitudinal Study of Uber's Algorithmic Pay and Pricing’ can be read on arXiv.