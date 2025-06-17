The ERC Advanced Grants competition, part of the EU’s Horizon Europe programme, is one of the most prestigious and competitive funding schemes in the EU. It gives senior researchers the opportunity to pursue ambitious, curiosity-driven projects that could lead to major scientific breakthroughs.

This year, the competition attracted 2,534 proposals, which were reviewed by panels of internationally renowned researchers. Only 281 (11 %) of proposals were selected for funding.

President of the European Research Council, Professor Maria Leptin said: ‘Congratulations to the new grant winners! Much of this pioneering research will contribute to solving some of the most pressing challenges we face - social, economic and environmental, etc.’

The seven Oxford recipients represent a diverse range of research fields across the Medical Sciences and Mathematical, Physical and Life Sciences Divisions:

This prestigious funding support will help us drive our new vision at Oxford with great momentum. Credit goes to numerous former and present team members whose enormous efforts crucially helped the lab to build paradigmatic foundations in the field. We look forward to unravelling complex problems through our project. Professor Yimon Aye, Department of Chemistry

Professor Yimon Aye, Department of Chemistry

Professor Aye’s project aims to develop technologies that can map with unprecedented resolution in living organisms the bioactivity of small molecules called immunometabolites. These chemical signals have poorly-described signalling behaviours, but are believed to have important functions in fine-tuning locale-specific immune responses. Decoding their cell-specific signalling activities could open up new opportunities for precision therapies. Through collaborating with clinicians at Oxford and elsewhere, Professor Aye aims to access clinical samples and unique disease models, to help translate new insights directly towards healthcare advances.

Receiving this competitive grant is an honour reserved for few, and it validates the importance of my research vision: that we must have a modern understanding of a long-overlooked neural system. This support enables my lab to pursue neuroscience-driven strategies for safe and cheaper obesity treatments—uncovering mechanisms that benefit millions. Professor Ana Domingos, Department of Physiology, Anatomy & Genetics (DPAG)

Professor Ana Domingos, Department of Physiology, Anatomy & Genetics (DPAG)

The brain helps control body weight by sending signals through the sympathetic nervous system. However, trying to treat obesity by targeting this system has raised concerns about possible side effects on the heart. This stems from the fact that very little is known about how these nerve networks are organised, mainly due to their anatomical inaccessibility. Professor Domingos’ lab is addressing this by developing advanced imaging and single-cell technologies to map the specific nerve cells that control fat burning without affecting the heart. Using the ERC Advanced Grant, she will characterise these neurons across different species used in drug development. Ultimately, her goal is to discover new ways to boost fat burning without affecting appetite or heart health, through a systems-level approach to sympathetic neuroscience.

Being awarded this grant is a testament to the talented people in my group who were pivotal in developing the ideas and preliminary data for the project. I am excited to work with them to pursue our goal of predictive microbiome science. Professor Kevin Foster, Sir William Dunn School of Pathology

Professor Kevin Foster, Sir William Dunn School of Pathology

Professor Foster’s work focuses on the microbial communities that live on us and all around us, including the human gut microbiome. These communities contain many evolving and interacting species, which has made them notoriously difficult to understand and predict. Using the ERC Advanced Grant, he will tackle this complexity by focusing on something that unifies all microbial communities: metabolism and the need of microbes to harvest nutrients. By bridging metabolism and ecology, the goal is to predict how particular sets of species will behave in combination and establish the principles needed to rationally manipulate our own microbiomes.

From left to right: Professor Yimon Aye, Professor Ana Domingos, Professor Kevin Foster.

I am looking forward to addressing a problem which is at the edge of our understanding of the transmission of infectious diseases, but at the forefront of the individual and public health implications of these complex infections - in partnership with our fabulous team of researchers and collaborators. Professor Deirdre Hollingsworth, NDM Centre for Global Health Research and Big Data Institute, Nuffield Department of Medicine

Professor Deirdre Hollingsworth, NDM Centre for Global Health Research and Big Data Institute, Nuffield Department of Medicine

Professor Hollingsworth’s project will focus on understanding interactions between neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), malaria and other diseases. While these diseases often affect the same communities, their dynamics are usually studied independently, despite some evidence that they can interact with each other in ways that impact disease transmission and control. Professor Hollingsworth will use advanced computer models and data analysis to map where these diseases overlap, study how they interact, and test how combining control efforts could improve health outcomes. The main goals are to better understand the fundamental biology of co-infections with NTDs, TB, malaria and HIV/AIDS, and help policy makers design better strategies to fight multiple diseases at once, ultimately improving the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable populations.

I am deeply heartened by the community’s intellectual support for blue-sky science that pushes beyond long-standing, entrenched paradigms. As is often the case, real-world impacts soon follow. Professor Madhavi Krishnan, Department of Chemistry

Professor Madhavi Krishnan, Department of Chemistry

It is a well-known principle that like charges repel, whether positive or negative. However, experiments on like-charged matter suspended in liquids have frequently reported the opposite: attraction, rather than repulsion. This puzzling phenomenon remained an open question for decades. Recent work by Professor Krishnan identified solvent molecules at the interface between the charged object and the surrounding fluid as the key players driving this seemingly anomalous interaction. Her ERC project aims to explore the origins and consequences of counterintuitive long-range forces between objects in solution. Given that much of chemistry—and essentially all of biology—unfolds in fluid environments, this work could hold profound implications for a range of fields.

I am very grateful to the ERC for giving me the time and freedom to think about fundamental questions in a sustained way. My collaborators, postdocs and students have been an important part of this journey, and I look forward to continuing our work together. Professor Rahul Santhanam, Department of Computer Science

Professor Rahul Santhanam, Department of Computer Science

Professor Santhanam’s research focus is complexity theory, which studies the possibilities and limits of algorithms in a mathematical framework. In his ERC project, he will attack long-standing open questions on the limits of algorithms and mathematical proofs, such as the famous P vs NP question, and seek to develop a deeper understanding of the relationship between algorithms and proofs. His approach to these questions is based on the emerging area of “meta-complexity”, which studies the difficulty of determining whether a given dataset can be compressed. The research is motivated by applications in learning, cryptography and automated reasoning, among other areas.

I am truly privileged to receive this ERC award after moving to Oxford only two years ago. Oxford University has been world-leading in establishing a number of very large human biobanks for research purposes, and data from these are essential for my ERC-funded research. I look forward to working with outstanding researchers across disciplines and departments on the project. Professor Peter Visscher, Oxford Population Health

Professor Peter Visscher, Oxford Population Health

Understanding human genetic variation is important, since this influences differences in disease risk, lifespan, and behaviour, and impacts how societies are organised. However, despite enormous advances in DNA sequencing technologies and the discovery of hundreds of thousands of DNA variants statistically associated with complex traits, we still have little information on which variants are causative, what traits they affect, and how they function. Professor Visscher’s project aims to quantify the full range of human traits influenced by genetics and pinpoint the specific DNA changes responsible for each one, by applying new statistical methods on data from millions of human genomes and thousands of traits.

Further information about the 2025 ERC Advanced Grants recipients can be found on the ERC website.