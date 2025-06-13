King's Birthday Honours 2025

Companion of Honour (CH) – limited to 65 members

Professor Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell has been appointed a Companion of Honour (CH) for services to Astronomy and Physics and to Diversity. She is an astrophysicist and a Professor Emeritus of Physics at the Department of Physics, a Professorial Fellow in Physics at Mansfield College and Fellow of the Royal Society.

Professor Bell Burnell was responsible for the discovery of pulsars while a radio astronomy graduate student in Cambridge and has subsequently worked in gamma ray, X-ray, infrared and millimetre wavelength astronomy. She has been a leading advocate for inclusivity in science throughout her career.

I am very proud of my Oxford colleagues who have been recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours. Their remarkable dedication and impact both in the UK and globally are a testament to their deep commitment to service and excellence. Professor Irene Tracey, CBE FRS FMedSci

Vice-Chancellor, University of Oxford

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Professor Ursula Martin has been appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for services to Science and Education. She is an Emeritus Professor of Mathematics and Fellow of Wadham College. Professor Martin is mathematician and computer scientist and her unique collaborative research portfolio spans mathematics, computer science, and the humanities, with wide-ranging academic, practical, and cultural impact.

Professor Martin said: ‘I am delighted and humbled to receive this honour. I truly appreciate my good fortune in working with colleagues from so many disciplines within and beyond the UK, in organisations ranging from high-tech companies to libraries and museums.’

Professor Julia Black CBE FBA has been appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for services to Research in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. Professor Black is Warden of Nuffield College and President of the British Academy, the UK’s national academy for humanities and social sciences.

Prior to becoming Warden, she was a Professor of Law and Regulation at the London School of Economics and Political Science where she also held a number of senior executive roles including Pro Vice Chancellor of Research from 2014 to 2019 and interim Vice Chancellor from 2016 to 2017, and Strategic Director of Innovation from 2019 to 2024. She was awarded a CBE in the 2020 New Year’s Honours List for services to the study of law and regulation.

Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG)

Professor Frances Gardner, has been awarded Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for services to reducing Violence against Children. She is Professor of Child and Family Psychology at the Centre for Evidence-Based Intervention, Department of Social Policy & Intervention and a Fellow of Wolfson College.

Professor Gardner’s research focuses on the development and testing of parenting interventions for reducing child behaviour problems, and violence against children, in high as well as low- and middle-income countries across cultures and countries.

‘I am deeply honoured to receive this award but, more importantly, I am delighted that it raises awareness of the crucial work being undertaken around the world to support parents and reduce violence against children,’ commented Professor Gardner.

‘This is a true team effort, made possible by WHO and UNICEF’s unwavering advocacy for policy backed by strong evidence, and the support of the Department of Social Policy and Intervention - especially the innovative research of generations of our amazing students and postdocs, who have gone on to become our collaborators and leaders in this work,’ she added.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Lucie Cluver has been appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to Children’s Wellbeing and Global Public Health. She is Professor of Child and Family Social Work, Department of Social Policy & Intervention and a Professorial Fellow at Nuffield College.

Professor Cluver works closely with the South African government, UNICEF, UNDP, USAID-PEPFAR, UNODC, the World Health Organisation and other international agencies, to provide evidence that can improve the lives of children and adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa.

She said: ‘I’m honoured and amazed. Every impact that we have had is because of an incredible team – across Africa and the UK – who are dedicated to improving the lives of children. The University of Oxford gives us an incredible privilege: the academic freedom to pursue research that can directly help the most vulnerable. I’m lucky to be here.’

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Andrew Carr has been appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Orthopaedic Research and Training. He is Nuffield Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and a fellow of Worcester College.

Professor Carr has combined clinical practice, teaching, research and leadership roles throughout his career. His research has had a significant influence on the management of patients undergoing surgery. He has pioneered the development and evaluation of surgical implants and technologies, including the Oxford partial knee replacement, that has been implanted in over 2 million patients worldwide.

He said: ‘It was a huge surprise to receive this award. It recognises the work of many colleagues, collaborators and students who have been very supportive throughout my career. I am enormously appreciative to them all. I am especially pleased that orthopaedic research has been recognised and am grateful to the commitment and support of patients and funders.’

Dr Keith Kirby has been appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Ecology, Forestry and Woodland Management. He is a Visiting Researcher at the Department of Biology.

Dr Kirby worked as national forestry and woodland officer with Natural England and its predecessors until 2012 before resuming research in Oxford. A particular interest is long-term change in British woodland.

He said: ‘Fifty years ago, I was finishing my D.Phil. studying bramble growth in Wytham Woods. I had no idea where it would lead, but I ended up with the Nature Conservancy Council as national forestry and woodland officer. Thirty plus years later in 2012 I retired from Natural England as it had become, returning to Oxford and continuing my studies in Wytham as visiting researcher in the Department of Plant Sciences/ Department of Biology. It has been a privilege to work in forestry and conservation over all this time and to be given this honour is fantastic.’