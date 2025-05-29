Singer-songwriter and recent , Ellie Goulding, will perform at the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Concert on 6 June at New Theatre, Oxford. The concert, hosted by United Nations Human Rights and University of Oxford, aims to call urgent world attention to the escalating human rights implications of the climate crisis.

Right Here, Right Now’s landmark 24-hour online lenary, the concert is just one of a series of climate-centred events and activities hosted in venues across Oxford until June 8. Photography exhibitions, interactive workshops, public lectures and panel discussions will bring the academic community together with and the public to build a global movement for climate justice, anchored in human rights.

Events in Oxford include:

Photography 4 Humanity: A Lens on Climate Justice, May 30-June 8 - Visit the (exhibition moving to Fusion Arts from June 5) to experience a powerful visual journey capturing the human toll of the climate crisis through the lenses of amateur and professional photographers worldwide, presented by Fotografiska. The official exhibition dedication will take place on June 4 at 4:30 PM with Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and Professor Irene Tracey, Vice Chancellor of the University of Oxford.

The Oxford Ministry for the Future presents 'A Conversation with Elif Shafak and Jonny Thomson on Nature and Humans: Connectedness, conflicts and rights', June 2 – Join Booker-prize shortlisted author, Elif Shafak, and philosopher and author, Jonny Thomson, for an exploration of the relationship between nature and humans and the role of storytelling in imagining better ways of being. Registration essential.

Right Here, Right Now 2025 Launch Event, June 4 – The Sheldonian Theatre will host keynote addresses from University of Oxford Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, followed by panel discussions with experts and students, the Rt Hon Lord Alok Sharma and climate activist Vanessa Nakate, plus performances by the Hot Poets Registration essential.

Party for the Planet, June 5 – Celebrate World Environment Day and the crucial environmental protection work carried out by people and communities around Oxfordshire with Oxford Friends of the Earth and Community Action Grous Oxfordshire. Live music, DJ sets, food, drinks, speakers and public displays will take over Broad Street from 15:30 – 20:00.

Climate Justice: Museum Late Night, – Museum of Natural History and Pitt Rivers will be open late for a night packed with activities designed to help shape a better future for the planet. The evening will feature keynote speaker Dr Friederike Otto on her new book, Climate Injustice, and indigenous filmmaker Dr Itandehui Jansen with her new film, Itu Ninu. Visitors can meet world-leading researchers, activists, poets, and artists for talks, crafts, games, tours, poetry, and films - all with a focus on climate change, pollution, and social justice. Some activities require pre-booking.

Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Concert, June 6 – Award-winning singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding is set to headline a concert aiming to call urgent world attention to the escalating human rights implications of the climate crisis. All proceeds will go to United Nations Human Rights climate justice initiatives and a dedicated Right Here, Right Now climate fund at MusiCares to support musicians affected by climate change. Tickets available now.

Museum of Climate Hope Living Nature, June 7 – A family-friendly interactive workshop in Oxford’s Botanic Gardens, visitors will explore the theme of climate hope through creativity and celebrate the living world. .