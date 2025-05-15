A generous gift of over £8.4 million from the Fondation Docteur Sadok Besrour will establish the new Dr Sadok Besrour Professorship of Global Primary Care and a dedicated Besrour Centre for Global Primary Care at the University of Oxford.

Housed in the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences (NDPCHS), internationally recognised for its research into health systems and community-based care, the new Centre will focus on improving access to high-quality, evidence-based primary care worldwide. The funding will also support fellowships and scholarships for emerging healthcare leaders from low- and middle-income countries, administrative support for the Centre, and an annual global forum to foster international collaboration.

This investment will be endowed in perpetuity and builds on the legacy of the original Besrour Centre for Global Family Medicine, founded in Canada in 2014. The new Centre will advance this work through global research partnerships, training programmes, and policy engagement to strengthen primary care systems around the world. It will build on the leading role NDPCHS and the Medical Sciences Division plays in global health.

Dr Sadok Besrour, who attended a special event at the University of Oxford to mark the occasion, said: ‘Primary care is the foundation of health systems that truly serve people. I am honoured to support the Besrour Centre’s mission at Oxford. I believe in the power of collaboration, and I am confident that this Centre will contribute to achieving better health for all.’

A long-standing advocate for global primary care, Dr Sadok Besrour is a Canadian physician whose leadership and philanthropy led to the founding of the original Besrour Centre for Global Family Medicine in 2014. He has supported the development of family medicine academic programmes, improved training for family and generalist physicians, and strengthened teaching capacity in low- and middle-income countries through education, research, and international collaboration.

Professor Sir Aziz Sheikh OBE, Head of the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Science, said: 'We are very grateful to Dr Besrour for this important gift. This is an exciting moment for global primary care; the new Centre and Professorship will enable us to train future leaders, strengthen partnerships, and conduct research that addresses some of the biggest health challenges of our time.'

Professor Irene Tracey CBE, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: ‘This generous gift reflects our shared commitment to global health and equity. The Besrour Centre for Global Primary Care will be a key part of Oxford’s global health network. We thank Dr Besrour for his vision and support, and we look forward to seeing the Centre’s impact around the world.’

Professor Gavin Screaton, Head of Oxford’s Medical Sciences Division, added: ‘This new Centre will enhance Oxford’s leadership in primary care research and education. It is a vital step in addressing global challenges in healthcare access and quality.’

The process to appoint the inaugural Dr Sadok Besrour Professor of Global Primary Care is expected to begin shortly. Once appointed, the new Professor will lead the Centre’s activities, including international research collaborations and training programmes.