Oxford’s Executive MBA ranked world number one by QS

The 2025 QS ranking evaluated 232 leading EMBA programmes worldwide across six key indicators, with an emphasis on global institutional reputation.

This year’s record results saw the Oxford Executive MBA programme, which typically represents 38 nationalities from 33 employment sectors, score particularly highly in:

At Oxford Saïd, we foster our students in all aspects of their academic journeys and encourage them to approach our learning environment as the intellectual playground that the opportunity symbolises. Ensuring the greatest possible impact on the wider world is our fundamental aim, and our track record of success is testament to the dedication of our students, staff and faculty. Soumitra Dutta, Peter Moores Dean at Oxford Saïd Business School

Diversity - considering class, gender and nationality - 99.8

Thought Leadership - evaluating the perceptions of global academics on which institutions are demonstrating academic excellence - 97.4

Employer Reputations - evaluating the perceptions of global employers on which institutions are providing the most job-ready graduates - 96.7

Welcoming the result, Soumitra Dutta, Peter Moores Dean at Oxford Saïd Business School, commented:

‘It is an incredible achievement to rank first in the world for our Executive MBA, but to do it in consecutive years should be truly celebrated.

'At Oxford Saïd, we foster our students in all aspects of their academic journeys and encourage them to approach our learning environment as the intellectual playground that the opportunity symbolises. Ensuring the greatest possible impact on the wider world is our fundamental aim, and our track record of success is testament to the dedication of our students, staff and faculty.’

The Oxford EMBA celebrated its 20th anniversary last year and has welcomed more than 1,350 students onto the programme since its inception. The programme focuses on both personal and professional growth, structured around three learning pillars: strategic leadership, global complexity and risk and entrepreneurial thinking.

It is specifically tailored to working professionals, allowing students to gain an MBA qualification alongside their careers. It also gives access to unique cultural, social and networking opportunities through the wider Oxford University, which has been world number one in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings since 2017.