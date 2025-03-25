Oxford tops national spinout rankings in 2025 report

The report finds that just ten universities are responsible for 53% of the UK’s spinouts, with Oxford securing the top position. Oxford’s success reflects its world-class research base, deep commercialisation expertise, and a strong network of investors and partners.

This year’s report also highlights a significant reduction in the equity stakes taken by universities in spinouts. In 2024, the average university stake dropped to 16% – down from 22% the year before – indicating positive movement in line with recommendations made in the UK Government’s Independent Review of University Spin-out Companies. These shifts aim to better incentivise founders and strengthen the long-term prospects of spinout businesses.

A companion paper released alongside the report, UK Spinouts – A Status Update, notes that over 50 institutions including Oxford are now aligning with emerging best practices in spinout creation. The Royal Academy of Engineering calls for a continued shift towards more equitable equity splits between universities, founders, and leadership teams to foster sustainable growth.

Oxford’s role in a thriving ecosystem

In a challenging investment climate, university spinouts collectively raised £2.6 billion in 2024 – a 38% increase on the previous year, bucking wider market trends. Oxford Science Enterprises remains among the UK’s most active investors, further reinforcing Oxford’s ability to scale cutting-edge research into impactful ventures.

The life sciences sector continues to dominate in terms of spinout creation, particularly within the Golden Triangle of Oxford, Cambridge, and London. Oxford alone has founded 53 pharmaceutical spinouts to date – more than any other UK institution.

Oxford is also making notable progress in addressing gender imbalance across the spinout ecosystem. As of January 2025, 24% of Oxford spinouts have female founders – well above the national average.

Mairi Gibbs, CEO of Oxford University Innovation, said: 'Oxford continues to lead the UK’s spinout ecosystem, and we’re proud of our many successful companies which are delivering real impact from Oxford’s research and expertise along with economic growth for the UK. At Oxford University Innovation, we are committed to supporting world-class innovation and working with partners to ensure spinouts have the infrastructure, funding, and strategic guidance they need to thrive.'

Ana Avaliani, Director of the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Enterprise Hub, said: 'Five years from our first report on spinouts, we are proud of the impact we have achieved. Our data has sparked debate and been used by founders, investors, tech transfer leaders and policy makers to understand the bigger picture and make informed decisions.'

Paul Taylor CBE FREng, Chair of the Enterprise Committee, added: 'It’s encouraging to see equity stakes reaching a decade low, signalling progress toward a more founder-friendly environment. This aligns with many of the principles we’ve long championed.'

Read Spotlight on Spinouts 2025 and UK Spinouts – A Status Update on the Royal Academy of Engineering website.