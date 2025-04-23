Honorary degree recipients for 2025 announced

During the Encaenia ceremony on Wednesday 25 June, degrees will be awarded to Dame Jacinda Ardern, Lord Melvyn Bragg, Clive Myrie, Professor Serhii Plokhii, Professor Timothy Snyder, Professor Colm Tóibín, Sir Mo Farah, Professor Robert S Langer and Professor Erwin Neher.

Ticket registration will open on the 6 May for staff, Congregation, students, Oxford University alumni, retired members of Congregation and academic visitors. We are sorry that tickets to the ceremony are not available to members of the public.

The Rt Hon Dame Jacinda Ardern, Politician

The Rt Hon Dame Jacinda Ardern served as the 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand (2017-2023). In the 2023 she was appointed a Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the State. As Prime Minister she faced unprecedented challenges, including a live streamed terror attack on two Christchurch mosques, a volcanic eruption, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Dame Jacinda remains a Patron for the Christchurch Call Foundation, which works to eliminate terrorist and extremist content online. She holds a number of Harvard Kennedy School fellowship appointments, is a trustee of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize and the Founder of ‘Field’, a fellowship programme for empathetic leaders. In 2025, she joined Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government as a Distinguished Fellow and member of the World Leaders Circle. Her memoir, “A Different Kind of Power” is due for global release on 3 June.

Lord Melvyn Bragg, Broadcaster, author and parliamentarian

Lord Melvyn Bragg, CH, FRSL is a British broadcaster, author and parliamentarian. He was appointed a life peer in 1998, becoming Baron Bragg of Wigton in the County of Cumbria. In 1961, he joined the BBC as a trainee. Just a few years later he was appointed editor of BBC Two's first arts programme, New Release. In 1978 Lord Bragg became the editor and presenter of The South Bank Show. From 1988 to 1998, he hosted BBC Radio 4's Start the Week and now presents In Our Time (1998 to present). As an author, Lord Bragg has an extensive bibliography that includes award-winning fiction, non-fiction and several screenplays. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and holds honorary fellowships from the British Academy and the Royal Society. In 2010, Lord Bragg received a BAFTA Fellowship.

Clive Myrie, Journalist and presenter

Clive Myrie is a British journalist, newsreader and presenter. He studied law but chose to pursue journalism and became a trainee at the BBC in the late 80s. Clive joined BBC network news in 1992 as a correspondent based in London, before his first overseas posting to Japan in 1996. He has gone on to cover major global events and report from war zones around the world. In 2009, Clive joined the BBC News Channel as a presenter, and is now one of the lead presenters of the 6 and 10 o’clock News on BBC 1. In 2021 he became host of Mastermind and Celebrity Mastermind. Clive has received numerous accolades including a number of awards from the Royal Television Society, a Peabody Award in 2017 and the 2018 David Bloom Award. Clive is a Pro Chancellor of the University of Bolton and Chancellor of the University of the Arts London. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Television Society.

Dame Jacinda Ardern, Lord Melvyn Bragg, Clive Myrie Credit: Lord Melvyn Bragg - Peters Fraser + Dunlop

Professor Serhii Plokhii, Historian

Professor Serhii Plokhii is a historian and author, widely recognised for his scholarship on Eastern Europe. He is the Mykhailo S. Hrushevs'kyi Professor of Ukrainian History and director of the Ukrainian Research Institute at Harvard University. Professor Plokhii was born in the Soviet Union. He spent much of his early life in Ukraine. He earned his undergraduate degree in history and social sciences (1980) at Dnipropetrovsk University (now Oles Honchar Dnipro National University), where he went on to become a Professor. He later taught and conducted research at the University of Alberta in Canada, where he also served as the Associate Director of the Peter Jacyk Center for Ukrainian Historical Research and founded the research program on Religion and Culture at the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies. He has published extensively, and his books have won numerous awards.

Professor Timothy Snyder, Historian

Professor Timothy Snyder is an American scholar of the history of Central Europe, Ukraine, the Soviet Union and the Holocaust. He holds the inaugural Chair in Modern European History, supported by the Temerty Endowment for Ukrainian Studies, at the University of Toronto, where he will begin teaching in the 2025-2026 academic year. He is also a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna, and head of the academic advisory council of the Ukrainian History Global Initiative. Professor Snyder is the author or editor of 20 books published in 40 languages and writes for the press on Ukraine, the US, authoritarianism, digital politics, health and education.

Professor Colm Tóibín, Writer, journalist and academic

Professor Colm Tóibín, FRSL is an Irish novelist, writer, journalist and academic. He currently serves as the Irene and Sidney B. Silverman Professor of the Humanities at Columbia University. Following his studies at University College Dublin, where he graduated in 1975 with a degree in English and History, Professor Tóibín moved to Barcelona; an experience that later informed several of his books. Upon returning to Ireland, he worked as a journalist. His debut novel, The South, was published in 1990. Professor Tóibín’s work has been widely recognised and shortlisted for the Booker Prize three times. His novel Brooklyn (2009) was also adapted into an Oscar-nominated film. Professor Tóibín is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. He was appointed Laureate for Irish Fiction 2022-2024 and in 2023 was awarded the Bodley Medal.

Professor Serhii Plokhii, Professor Timothy Snyder, Professor Colm Tóibín Credit: Professor Serhii Plokhii - Aleksandr Medvedev; Professor Timothy Snyder - Francesca Mantovani editions Gallimard; Professor Colm Tóibín - Lane + Co Design

Sir Mo Farah, Athlete, humanitarian and TV personality

Sir Mo Farah, CBE, is a British long-distance runner with multiple Olympic, World and European titles. Sir Mo was knighted in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to athletics. In 2010, Sir Mo made history by becoming the first British athlete to run the 5,000m in under 13 minutes. During the 2011 season, he became Britain’s first 5,000m world champion. At the London 2012 Olympics, Sir Mo won Great Britain’s first Olympic gold in the 10,000m. He completed the long-distance double by also taking the 5,000m title. Sir Mo secured his legacy at the 2016 Rio Olympics by again winning the 5,000m and 10,000m gold medals. From the track, Sir Mo transitioned onto roads and secured third place and a new British record at the 2018 London Marathon. He won the 2018 Chicago Marathon with a new European record. Sir Mo is a Save the Children Ambassador and National School Sport Champion for the Youth Sport Trust.

Professor Robert S Langer, Chemical engineer, nanotechnologist, biologist, scientist and entrepreneur

Professor Robert S Langer is an American chemical engineer, nanotechnologist, biologist, scientist and entrepreneur, known for his groundbreaking contributions to controlled drug delivery systems and tissue engineering, and is a cofounder of Moderna. Professor Langer is the David H. Koch Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He also served as Chairman of the United States Food and Drug Administration’s Science Board from 1999-2002. Professor Langer has written over 1,600 articles and is recognised as the most cited engineer in history. His patents have been licensed or sublicensed to over 400 companies. He has received more than 220 major awards, holds numerous honorary doctorates, including Harvard, Yale, Columbia and Northwestern, and has been elected to the US National Academy of Medicine, National Academy of Engineering, National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Inventors.

Professor Erwin Neher, Biophysicist

Professor Erwin Neher is a German biophysicist renowned for his pioneering work in cell physiology. He was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1991 alongside Professor Bert Sakmann ‘for their discoveries concerning the function of single ion channels in cells’. He is a Foreign Member of the Royal Society, an Honorary Fellow of the International Union of Physiological Sciences, Member of the German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina and an International Member of the US National Academy of Sciences. In addition to the Nobel Prize, the importance of Professor Neher’s work has been widely recognised including the Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize 1987, the highest honour awarded in German research.