A £100 million donation from INEOS in 2021 enabled the University to establish the Ineos Oxford Institute for antimicrobial research (IOI). The institute is a world-leading centre of research, training and education aimed at combatting the growing issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

AMR poses an enormous threat to global health, food security and economic development. It is predicted to cause more than 10 million deaths a year and cumulatively cost the world economy upwards of $100 trillion by 2050. To tackle this challenge, the IOI is developing new drugs to reinvigorate the diminishing pipeline of antibiotics, as well as training the next generation of research leaders to advance antimicrobial science. The IOI is also working with governments, financial institutions and health organisations around the world to encourage policy change and increase investment in antimicrobial research.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe received the Sheldon Medal – the University’s highest mark of distinction – during a special event at the Sheldonian Theatre on Wednesday 5 February. The celebrations also recognised Sir Jim’s INEOS co-owners, John Reece and Andy Currie. The Sheldon Medal, which has been individually crafted and bears Sir Jim’s portrait, was presented to him by Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford. The presentation was followed by a celebration dinner in the Divinity School.

Sir Jim said: ‘I am truly honoured to receive the Sheldon Medal in recognition of INEOS’ donation to the University of Oxford to progress the urgent search for solutions to the crisis of antimicrobial resistance. It is a privilege to partner with such a world-class university, whose history is entwined with that of antibiotics, to tackle such a key global challenge. I am encouraged to see Oxford’s remarkable ethos and academic rigour already making promising progress in the field.’

Professor Irene Tracey added: ‘I truly believe that in the not-too-distant future we will be announcing that the Ineos Oxford Institute for antimicrobial research has made significant headway in addressing the problem of antimicrobial resistance that will protect the future of modern medicine. Thanks to INEOS’ transformational gift, we can work collaboratively towards global solutions and, together, reduce this significant threat to humanity.’

The Rt Hon the Lord Hague of Richmond, Chancellor-elect of the University of Oxford, said: ‘I am most grateful to Sir Jim Ratcliffe for his remarkable generosity and his unwavering belief in all that Oxford can do. I look forward to seeing what the Ineos Oxford Institute achieves in the coming years, and to getting to know Sir Jim as I take up my role.’

British engineer and businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe founded INEOS in 1998 and has been Chairman of the company ever since. He is the eleventh recipient of the Sheldon Medal, which was first awarded in 2002. The medal is named after one of Oxford’s earliest benefactors – Gilbert Sheldon – who made a substantial donation towards the construction of the Sheldonian Theatre during his tenure as Chancellor of Oxford (1667–69).

The medal awarded to Sir Jim was designed and executed by renowned sculptor Emma Lavender, who worked over many months to create the finished piece. A portrait of Sir Jim sits on the obverse of the medal and a representation of the Sheldonian Theatre adorns the reverse. Only two of each design are ever produced: a silver presentation piece given to the recipient and a bronze copy deposited within the Heberden Coin Room of the Ashmolean Museum.