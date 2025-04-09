Written for the Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking, the comprehensive Framework is designed to assist international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) and civil society organisations (CSOs) in identifying potential victims of modern slavery and human trafficking, and to help them better understand the underlying cultural and societal norms that push people into situations in which they are exploited.

In order to ensure that the Framework is widely adopted as a tool of analysis, policy and practice, Prof. Thompson and his team have provided guidance on how vulnerable individuals, communities and groups can be given safe, viable and legal alternatives to unsafe survival strategies that may lead them to being trafficked and exploited.

Professor Andrew Thompson Professor Andrew Thompson , said: ‘This work was a collaboration between myself, my postdoctoral researcher, Dr Cesare Vagge, my doctoral student, Marly Tiburcio-Carneiro, and the former CEO of the British Red Cross, Mike Adamson CBE. It is testimony to what can happen when a tightly knit team of people come together to produce something which none of them could have achieved on their own. It also speaks to the importance of historical knowledge and approaches from humanities disciplines to tackling some of the biggest challenges the world is wrestling with at a time of great geopolitical upheaval and technological change.’

Building on nearly a century of international agreements, such as Article 4 of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948), the findings of this innovative Framework are rooted in rigorous historical and humanitarian research.

Prof. Thompson and his team gathered data from the strategic plans of international non-governmental organisations such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration, and conducted interviews with their leaders to assess anti-trafficking measures.

The team also collaborated with 39 CSOs across 24 countries to gather actionable insights and recommendations and worked directly with survivors of modern slavery and human trafficking, and consulted global leaders and civil society organisations.

Nasreen Sheikh, a survivor of modern slavery and a human rights activist, has welcomed the Framework: ‘As a survivor, I see this Framework as a roadmap for prevention, one that helps us intervene before exploitation begins. By prioritizing transparency, addressing root vulnerabilities, and valuing survivor insight, it sets a new standard for how we respond to modern slavery.’

An all-Oxford team, the Framework was developed in collaboration with Dr. Cesare Vagge, Postdoctoral Associate, and DPhil candidate Marly Tiburcio-Carneiro in the Faculty of History, and was made possible through strong support from both the Humanities Division and Nuffield College, reflecting Oxford's commitment to addressing global challenges through interdisciplinary research and practical solutions.

Marly Tiburcio-Carneiro said: ‘In developing this Framework, we aimed to harness the extensive body of knowledge produced by International Organisations, NGOs, leading academic researchers, and experts working directly on these issues in local, national and regional contexts. Our goal was to synthesise and critically engage with this wealth of knowledge and experience to create a comprehensive, practical document that different stakeholders can actively use.’

Prof. Thompson and his team have also written one of the three main chapters for a report for the Global Commission on Modern Slavery. The chapter, ‘Civil Society and Crisis Contexts,’ highlights the critical importance of addressing human trafficking and modern slavery within global protection efforts. It explores how situations of armed conflict and other crisis contexts heighten people's vulnerability to these crimes and provides recommendations for re-engineering the international humanitarian system to better identify, prevent, and combat these crimes. These recommendations encompass civil society organisations, international NGOs, the UN system, and its member states, and were developed in close dialogue with each.

The creation of a new prevention framework for addressing modern slavery and human trafficking is essential as part of strengthening the global response. By identifying systemic changes needed in how humanitarian organisations operate, the Framework aims to enhance their ability to prevent, detect, and respond to these crimes effectively. All recommendations are practical, so as to ensure these changes are actionable and impactful.

Dr. Cesare Vagge, Postdoctoral Associate, Faculty of History said: ‘The Global Commission's Framework of Analysis distinguishes itself for the scope of its aims. In addition to acknowledging the importance of improving data collection and information management about victims in crisis contexts, it provides national, regional and international humanitarian actors with an analytical toolkit designed to strengthen their preventive action against modern slavery and human trafficking.’

Adama Dieng, former UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, said: ‘The Prevention Framework serves as a crucial tool in combating modern slavery and human trafficking, by raising awareness and fostering community engagement. We aspire for it to empower individuals to recognize and report these injustices, thereby creating a more vigilant society dedicated to eradicating these crimes.

‘The statement by 18th-century abolitionist and philanthropist William Wilberforce that ‘You may choose to look the other way, but you can never again say you didn’t know’ remains very true and relevant today in the face of modern slavery and human trafficking, nearly three centuries later.’