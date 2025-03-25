As the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Ardern was the youngest female head of government in the world when she was elected in 2017.

The World Leaders Circle is an international network of former heads of government, whose rich experience and insight shape the Blavatnik School’s work to improve governance across the globe. From training current and future public leaders to pioneering research, the network will provide an opportunity for global connection and collaboration. It is a three-year affiliation, with an annual gathering at Oxford.

I’m delighted to join the bipartisan network of leaders to share lessons learned, and contribute to thinking around the deep challenges we face as a global community. Through the Christchurch Call community’s work to eliminate terrorist and violent extremism content online I have worked with the Blavatnik School in the past. Joining the World Leaders Circle will not only provide an opportunity to strengthen these connections, it will give me a chance to work alongside a new generation of leaders - students from over 60 different countries -interested in enhancing governance through empathetic leadership. Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern Former Prime Minister of New Zealand

Professor Ngaire Woods, Dean of the Blavatnik School, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Jacinda Ardern to the Blavatnik School as a Distinguished Fellow and member of our World Leaders Circle. Her leadership in times of crisis, commitment to public service, and deep understanding of governance will bring invaluable insights to our global community.

'By bringing together leaders with such diverse experience and insight, we aim to strengthen our mission of a world better led, served, and governed. The aspiring public leaders we train, this year hailing from over 60 different countries, are eager to follow in their footsteps of public service.'