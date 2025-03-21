Water security is essential for environmental protection, economic growth, poverty reduction and public health. Four billion people worldwide are estimated to be impacted by insecure access to drinking water, with many more affected by impact of water insecurity on industry and agriculture. The success of the REACH programme demonstrates how well-targeted and carefully managed research and development funds can deliver value for money sustainably at scale. By working with partners on innovative rural water finance, we’ve shown that it is possible to maintain reliable drinking water services to tens of thousands of people for under 1 US dollar per person, per year. Robert Hope, Professor of Water Policy at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment

Today, in a new report, the REACH Water Programme, funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), has announced that its work has directly improved water security for 10 million people in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. The programme has also laid the groundwork for long-term benefits reaching many more people. Now, the programme’s impact is set to grow. The Oxford team behind REACH is now expanding its work globally to reach a 100 million people by 2030 by piloting innovative funding models and forging new government partnerships. Since 2015, the REACH team has responded to the priorities of partner governments to address their water security priorities. For example: Drought and floods in the Horn of Africa are now better understood, shaping policy and investments for 25 million people River pollution affecting 20 million residents in Dhaka, Bangladesh, is now being addressed through clearer, evidence-based understanding of seasonal risks Results-based funding models to ensure safe drinking water for rural people have been tested and are now being taken up by governments, including the governments of Zambia and Bangladesh Collaboration with social enterprise, Uptime, has enabled results-based funding contracts to expand to 16 countries benefiting over 5 million rural people. This includes addressing water quality issues which are often overlooked in rural areas but have major impacts on the health, education and welfare of children, the sick and the old.

Robert Hope, Professor of Water Policy at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford, said: ‘The success of the REACH programme demonstrates how well-targeted and carefully managed research and development funds can deliver value for money sustainably at scale. By working with partners on innovative rural water finance, we’ve shown that it is possible to maintain reliable drinking water services to tens of thousands of people for under 1 US dollar per person, per year’.

Water quality has often been overlooked in the push to manage the more visible impacts of droughts and floods. Despite large investments in improving water infrastructure, half the world does not have access to water that is safe to drink. And many more are impacted by pollution in the water they bathe and fish in, or use for agriculture. Katrina Charles, Professor of Environmental Health Risks at the School of Geography and the Environment

Professor Hope continued: ‘Through respectful and inclusive partnerships, major advances have been achieved by the REACH programme in delivering safe and reliable drinking water for communities, health clinics and schools, understanding and responding to floods and droughts in East Africa and Bangladesh, and addressing river water pollution in Ethiopia.’

The programme’s next phase will tackle persistent barriers to water security at scale.

'Over the past 10 years, we’ve been able to develop research in partnership with governments and show different ways to deliver affordable water security improvements. Being able to continue to scale-up that work with governments allows us to improve water security for many millions more' said Professor Charles. ‘Addressing water insecurity, in all its forms, is critical to support progress on health, gender equality, livelihoods and climate resilience.'

Giving opportunities to early career researchers has been a key tenet of the programme. Over 300 training years have been provided during the programme with over 50 per cent to women and over 80 per cent to partners in the Global South. Outstanding young REACH researchers are now shaping policy and practice in organisations such as NASA and UNESCO.