As AI continues to reshape societies worldwide, the programme’s mission is to be the leading AI ethics hub, where thinkers collaborate to turn AI uncertainty into opportunity through actionable solutions and interdisciplinary cooperation.

Supported by funding from the Stephen A. Schwarzman Foundation, the Accelerator Fellowship Programme aims to make impactful contributions to AI regulation, industry practices, and public awareness while fostering long-term alliances essential for addressing AI’s risks and opportunities.

Its bold vision lies at the heart of the programme: to ensure AI benefits everyone by addressing its ethical challenges, such as bias, privacy concerns, accountability and transparency.

Central to the programme’s mission is a series of high-profile events, designed to foster global dialogue, inform policymaking, and drive meaningful change. Several events are scheduled in the coming months, focussing on topics such as AI and creativity, AI and care, AI and human rights and global AI regulation.



The programme’s inaugural cohort of fellows includes globally renowned experts who will focus on addressing specific topics:

The programme will welcome new Fellows regularly, ensuring a dynamic community of experts.

Under the leadership of Dr Caroline Green, Director of Research at the Institute for Ethics in AI, the programme fosters a dynamic environment for collaboration and benefits from the guidance of Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt.

Dr Green said: 'I am thrilled to lead the Accelerator Programme, bringing together an international community of emerging leaders in AI ethics. The Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities, where the programme will be based, will provide ground-breaking spaces for engagement and innovation.'