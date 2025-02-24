Democracy is under threat worldwide. In 2023, global freedom declined for the 18th consecutive year across all regions and levels of democratic performance. In historically democratic strongholds such as Europe and the United States, growing political polarisation and the rise of populist authoritarian movements pose significant challenges. In response, the University of Oxford’s new Centre for Democratic Resilience is bringing together world-class expertise, research, and education to tackle these pressing issues of today.

The Centre for Democratic Resilience builds on Oxford’s extensive cross-disciplinary research strengths, its long-standing leadership in education, and its strong relationships with business and government.

The Centre for Democratic Resilience is uniquely positioned to generate impactful research and forge vital collaborations to safeguard democracy in an era of growing uncertainty. This is one of the most defining challenges of our time. Our world-class research together with international partnerships will mean we can develop and implement impactful, agile, and scalable solutions to safeguard democracy for the future. Professor Petra Schleiter, Centre lead for the Centre for Democratic Resilience

The Centre’s strategic approach is characterized by three features:

Expertise – The Centre’s researchers lead international teams using cutting-edge technical expertise and data science to diagnose threats, refine understanding, and develop effective, evidence-based recommendations.

Scale – Taking an integrated approach, the Centre examines democratic resilience at the societal, institutional, and international levels, considering both emerging challenges and the evolving authoritarian playbook.

Impactful partnerships – Through collaborations with political, civil society, business, and international partners, the Centre leverages its convening power to drive meaningful change.

At the heart of the Centre’s work are policy labs, which provide flexible, collaborative responses to urgent practical challenges. These policy labs focus on four critical areas:

Social Transformations – Rapid shifts in voter behaviour, rising political polarisation, and socio-economic changes are reshaping democratic societies. The Centre examines these transformations to develop evidence-based strategies that help policymakers strengthen democratic engagement, manage diversity, and mitigate the effects of economic and technological disruptions.

Institutional Innovation – As democratic institutions face declining public trust and vulnerability to authoritarian tactics, the Centre works with policymakers, civil servants and NGOs to design more effective, inclusive, and resilient governance structures. Through rigorous research and sector-leading collaborations, it provides recommendations that enhance democratic representation, responsiveness, and participation.

International Resilience – The liberal international order is rapidly changing. As international organisations and alliances face new pressures, international norms are shifting. The Centre works with practitioners to promote multilateralism, strengthen democratic norms, and international democratic alliances. One focus of its work is the development of new generations of civil and political leaders committed to upholding democratic values globally. By partnering with international organisations, including the UN, it fosters multilateral cooperation and instils a long-term commitment to sustaining democracy in the face of external pressures.

Observing Authoritarianism – By identifying and analysing authoritarian strategies used to consolidate power, the Centre develops early warning systems and intervention strategies to counteract democratic backsliding. In collaboration with research institutes and policy organisations, it advances knowledge on authoritarian diffusion and equips democratic actors with tools to safeguard political freedoms.

