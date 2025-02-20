Professor Sue Iversen (1940–2025)

Professor Iversen was elected Professor and Head of Department of Experimental Psychology, Oxford, and Fellow of Magdalen College from 1993. She was elected a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences in 1999 and elected to a Supernumerary Fellowship of Magdalen College. She was Pro-Vice Chancellor for Research from 2000, and then of Planning and Resources at the University 2002 to 2004. In 2005 Professor Iversen was elected to an Emeritus Fellowship of Magdalen College.

Her additional University roles included inaugural Director of the James Martin 21st Century School between 2005 to 2006 (now the Oxford Martin School), Director of the Museum of Natural History and Chair of the Delegates of the University Press.

Professor Iversen’s career flourished after completing her BA, PhD and ScD at Girton College, Cambridge where she then served as a Fellow of the college from 1966 to 1975. She was also a Reader in the Department of Experimental Psychology at Cambridge from 1966 to 1983, and a Fellow of Jesus College, Cambridge from 1981 to 1993. Her research interests included brain neurotransmitters and pharmacological treatments of brain diseases.

In 1983, Professor Iversen joined the Merck Sharp & Dohme Neuroscience Research Centre in Harlow, where she worked until 1993. She was also a member of the Science and Engineering Research Council (SERC) from 1991 to 1994 and served on the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) from 1994 to 1997.

In recognition of her remarkable contributions to science and education, Professor Iversen was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2005 New Year’s Honours List.

In 2022, Magdalen College selected Professor Iversen to be the first women to have a building named after her on their Oxford Science Park site, one of Europe's leading locations for science and technology companies. Our current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey CBE FRS FMedSci, officially opened the building and spoke of Sue’s remarkable legacy and devoted contributions to the University as well as of the enormous influence she had on many women scientists, including herself. The 86,000 sq ft laboratory and office Iversen Building provides a high-specification grow-on space for science and technology companies.

Professor Iversen’s work and dedication to her field has left an indelible mark on the institutions she served and the many individuals who had the privilege of working with her. She was a selfless person who provided wise counsel and mentorship to many people over the years, and her passing is a great loss to us all. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues.