Lord Hague officially admitted as Oxford University’s Chancellor

In his speech, Lord Hague said: ‘I thank all of you, the Convocation, for electing me as your chancellor and for your enthusiastic welcome in recent weeks. Every visit I have made so far and every conversation, has intensified my excitement about the years to come. I happily dedicate myself today to working with you and for you.’

What happens here is more fundamental to British prosperity than it has ever been. That means we must always maintain the highest and most rigorous standards of excellence, welcoming the most brilliant minds irrespective of background. Lord Hague of Richmond Chancellor, University of Oxford

The Chancellor went on to say that research and innovation advancement at Oxford University is fundamental to British prosperity. ‘It is in the public interest, and in the critical national interest of the United Kingdom, that we remain at the very forefront of the science and the applications of this change. What happens here is more fundamental to British prosperity than it has ever been. That means we must always maintain the highest and most rigorous standards of excellence, welcoming the most brilliant minds irrespective of background,’ he said.

Professor Irene Tracey CBE FRS FMedSci, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: 'I am delighted and honoured to welcome Lord Hague back to Oxford as our new Chancellor. His deep connection to the University and his commitment to its values, mission and vision will serve this world-class institution well during his tenure. He is a man of considerable integrity, wisdom and dedication. I look forward to working closely with him in the years ahead as we uphold and strengthen Oxford’s legacy of excellence.'

William Hague studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at Magdalen College before graduating in 1982. Arriving from a comprehensive school in South Yorkshire, he has always said that Oxford changed his life.

William’s political career started at the age of 27 when he was elected the MP for Richmond, Yorkshire. He served for 26 years in the House of Commons in many senior roles including First Secretary of State and Foreign Secretary 2010-2014. As Minister for Disabled People, he was responsible for the landmark Disability Discrimination Act of 1995, the year he was appointed to the Privy Council. He became the most widely travelled Foreign Secretary in British history and was known globally for the Campaign to Prevent Sexual Violence in Conflict, which he co-founded with the United Nations former Special Envoy to the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Angelina Jolie.

Since leaving government, William has divided his time between business, charity and writing. He is a columnist of The Times, has written two historical biographies and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.

William’s wife, Dame Ffion Hague, read English at Jesus College and is an Honorary Fellow of Harris Manchester College.

Lord Hague won a majority of support by members of Convocation in the final round of voting for the post in November 2024.

The new Chancellor will serve for a term of 10 years. He becomes the 160th recorded Chancellor in the University’s history, a role that dates back at least 800 years.

The Chancellor's admission speech is available here.