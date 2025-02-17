Town v Gown football fixture returns with matches for both Women's and Men's Blues
The Town v Gown Fixture will be a day of football to bring the whole community together on Tuesday 4 March at The MGroup Stadium.
The Town v Gown football fixture will return this March, and for the first time in the event’s 130-year history will incorporate a women’s match.
Town v Gown sporting events in the city have a rich history, but the football fixture has been missing in recent years.
It is such a pleasure to see the Men’s and Women’s players so involved and excited to partake in the chance to unite the University and community through their shared passion for football
Hannah Williams - Oxford University Association Football Club President
The University of Oxford, Oxford City FC and Oxford University Association Football Club have been working together to revive a day of football that will bring the whole community together.
The event will be held at The MGroup Stadium, and all money raised will be donated to charity partners of the Club and University.
News that the football fixture will return in 2025 follows the announcement last summer of a long-term partnership between the University and the oldest football club in Oxford. Since then, both organisations have been working closely on a number of projects incorporating research, education and facilities.
Oxford University Association Football Club President, Hannah Williams, added: ‘It has been a privilege to work closely with both the University and Oxford City to watch this event come to life. It is such a pleasure to see the Men’s and Women’s players so involved and excited to partake in the chance to unite the University and community through their shared passion for football.’
Oxford City Chairman Andy Sinnott said: “It used to be a game we all looked forward to: I played in several of them and they were always really competitive with the University usually preparing for the Varsity game. It’s great to have it back, and also to see the women’s game generating just as much interest. There should be a good crowd and hopefully it’s something that grows and grows.”
The Town v Gown Fixture will be held on Tuesday 4 March at The MGroup Stadium, with the men’s game at 7.45pm and the women’s match at 4.30pm. Tickets are £5 for adults and £1 for Under 16s.
