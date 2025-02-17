Image shows Women’s Blues player in action during Alumni Day event.
For the first time in the event’s 130-year history, the Town v Gown football fixture will incorporate a women’s match. Pictured: Women’s Blues in action during Alumni Day event. Image: Julia Gartold
Town v Gown football fixture returns with matches for both Women's and Men's Blues

The Town v Gown Fixture will be a day of football to bring the whole community together on Tuesday 4 March at The MGroup Stadium.

The Town v Gown football fixture will return this March, and for the first time in the event’s 130-year history will incorporate a women’s match.

Town v Gown sporting events in the city have a rich history, but the football fixture has been missing in recent years.

It is such a pleasure to see the Men’s and Women’s players so involved and excited to partake in the chance to unite the University and community through their shared passion for football

Hannah Williams - Oxford University Association Football Club President

The University of Oxford, Oxford City FC and Oxford University Association Football Club have been working together to revive a day of football that will bring the whole community together.

The event will be held at The MGroup Stadium, and all money raised will be donated to charity partners of the Club and University. 

News that the football fixture will return in 2025 follows the announcement last summer of a long-term partnership between the University and the oldest football club in Oxford. Since then, both organisations have been working closely on a number of projects incorporating research, education and facilities.

Four men and women Blues team members including Women’s Blues co-captains, Men’s Blues captain and other Men's squad member sat in the stands in their new kitWomen’s and Men's Blues

Women’s Blues team co-captains alongside captain and squad member from the Men’s Blues pictured for the new kit launch at the start of the season. Image: Julia Gartold.

Professor Alex Betts, Local and Global Engagement Officer at the University of Oxford: ‘It's exciting to be able to revive a fixture with so much history, and to be able to bring the whole community together through football. Our partnership with Oxford City FC has so many aspects and these matches are a great way of showcasing that. I know the players on both sides will be looking forward to what should be an amazing day of football.’

Oxford University Association Football Club President, Hannah Williams, added: ‘It has been a privilege to work closely with both the University and Oxford City to watch this event come to life. It is such a pleasure to see the Men’s and Women’s players so involved and excited to partake in the chance to unite the University and community through their shared passion for football.’

Oxford City Chairman Andy Sinnott said: “It used to be a game we all looked forward to: I played in several of them and they were always really competitive with the University usually preparing for the Varsity game. It’s great to have it back, and also to see the women’s game generating just as much interest. There should be a good crowd and hopefully it’s something that grows and grows.”

Black and white image of Oxford University 1874Oxford University 1874
Town v Gown fixtures have a long history. The first City v University match was held on February 26, 1895 in University Parks when City lost 10-0. The University had a very strong team at the time and even won the FA Cup in 1874. However, over the intervening 130 years, the games became much more even with several players from ‘Gown’ also representing the Town, playing for City while studying at the University.*

The Town v Gown Fixture will be held on Tuesday 4 March at The MGroup Stadium, with the men’s game at 7.45pm and the women’s match at 4.30pm. Tickets are £5 for adults and £1 for Under 16s.

*Courtesy of Oxford City FC club historian.
