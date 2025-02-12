‘Are we alone in the universe?’ and ‘What does it mean to be human?’ were among the questions explored when another large audience of staff, students and alumni gathered at the Sheldonian Theatre to enjoy the University’s second Sheldonian Series event on Tuesday 11 February.

Launched in Michaelmas and convened by the Vice-Chancellor, the Sheldonian Series continued on the topic of ‘Life’, with three guest speakers delivering presentations examining the theme from planetary, technological and ethical viewpoints.

The Sheldonian Series is a wonderful way to demonstrate the power of academic debate, how it can tackle broad, interesting, and even difficult or conflicting topics in constructive and thoughtful ways Professor Jayne Birkby

The talks were followed by a lively Q&A session, giving those in attendance an opportunity to engage with and debate the insights they had heard.

This series of termly events is aimed at promoting open discussion of major topics, underpinned by the University’s commitment to freedom of speech.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey CBE, FRS, FMedSci said:

‘It was wonderful to see so many members of our University community coming together to engage with the fascinating speakers at the second event in our Sheldonian Series. The topic of ‘Life’ from diverse angles prompted some thoughtful questions from our audience, demonstrating the intellectual curiosity and diversity of thought that we know we have in abundance at Oxford, and aim to further inspire with this series.’

Being human

Our search for Earth twins. Jayne Birkby, Associate Professor of Exoplanetary Science at the University of Oxford, explores 'Life' from a planetary perspective. Image: John Cairns Photography

Reverend Canon Professor Luke Bretherton then shared perspectives on what it means to be human and to live well as a human and live well with others, before Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt developed the theme by exploring life in the Age of AI.

The event culminated with an energetic discussion between speakers and audience members debating scientific, theological and philosophical considerations in the purpose of our own existence, the search for life on other planets, and the integration of life and Artificial Intelligence.

Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt FRS FREng, Principal of Jesus College and Professorial Research Fellow in Computing Science, University of Oxford said:

‘The Vice-Chancellor has provided a forum to debate and discuss topics at the heart of our University’s purpose - subjects that cut across disciplines, demand different perspectives, and evoke distinct responses. The question of life is one of these great concerns. How it started, are we alone in the Universe, what is life in the Age of AI, and what makes a life worth living. It was a privilege and a pleasure to be part of this discussion.’

What is life in the Age of AI? Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt FRS FREng, Principal of Jesus College and Professorial Research Fellow in Computing Science at the University of Oxford, delivers his presentation at the Sheldonian Series: Life event. Image: John Cairns Photography.

Jayne Birkby, Associate Professor of Exoplanetary Science at the University of Oxford and Fellow at Brasenose College, said:

‘It was a joy and honour to be part of the discussion on ‘Life’, to see the connections between our three quite different but linked endeavours, and hear our audience’s thoughts on what they had learned. This was a fantastic opportunity to discuss the topic of life that pushed beyond what I encounter in my daily research as an astronomer. The Sheldonian Series is a wonderful way to demonstrate the power of academic debate, how it can tackle broad, interesting, and even difficult or conflicting topics in constructive and thoughtful ways.’

Reverend Canon Professor Luke Bretherton, Regius Professor of Moral and Pastoral Theology, University of Oxford, said:

What does it mean to be human? Reverend Canon Professor Luke Bretherton, Regius Professor of Moral and Pastoral Theology at the University of Oxford, delivers his presentation at the Sheldonian Series: Life event. Image: John Cairns Photography.

Find out more about the speakers at: Sheldonian Series: Democracy | University of Oxford.

At the end of the event, Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey announced the theme for next term’s Sheldonian Series, which will be on the topic of ‘Truth’.

Staff, students and alumni can register interest in attending future events in the Sheldonian Series here: Sheldonian Series | University of Oxford.