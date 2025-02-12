Left to right: Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey; Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt; Reverend Canon Professor Luke Bretherton; and Professor Jayne Birkby pictured on stage during the audience Q&A session
Left to right: Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey; Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt; Reverend Canon Professor Luke Bretherton; and Professor Jayne Birkby pictured during a lively audience Q&A session at the Sheldonian Series: Life event. Image: John Cairns Photography
Published

Share This

HomeNewsInspiring Sheldonian Series continues to celebrate intellectual curiosity and diversity of thought

Inspiring Sheldonian Series continues to celebrate intellectual curiosity and diversity of thought

This term's Sheldonian Series event explored the topic of ‘Life’, with three guest speakers delivering presentations examining the theme from planetary, technological and ethical perspectives followed by a lively audience Q&A session.

‘Are we alone in the universe?’ and ‘What does it mean to be human?’ were among the questions explored when another large audience of staff, students and alumni gathered at the Sheldonian Theatre to enjoy the University’s second Sheldonian Series event on Tuesday 11 February.

Launched in Michaelmas and convened by the Vice-Chancellor, the Sheldonian Series continued on the topic of ‘Life’, with three guest speakers delivering presentations examining the theme from planetary, technological and ethical viewpoints.

The Sheldonian Series is a wonderful way to demonstrate the power of academic debate, how it can tackle broad, interesting, and even difficult or conflicting topics in constructive and thoughtful ways

Professor Jayne Birkby

The talks were followed by a lively Q&A session, giving those in attendance an opportunity to engage with and debate the insights they had heard.

This series of termly events is aimed at promoting open discussion of major topics, underpinned by the University’s commitment to freedom of speech.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey CBE, FRS, FMedSci said:

‘It was wonderful to see so many members of our University community coming together to engage with the fascinating speakers at the second event in our Sheldonian Series. The topic of ‘Life’ from diverse angles prompted some thoughtful questions from our audience, demonstrating the intellectual curiosity and diversity of thought that we know we have in abundance at Oxford, and aim to further inspire with this series.’

Being human

Image of Jayne Birkby, Associate Professor of Exoplanetary Science at the University of Oxford, delivering her talk examining 'Life' from a planetary perspectiveOur search for Earth twins.

Jayne Birkby, Associate Professor of Exoplanetary Science at the University of Oxford, explores 'Life' from a planetary perspective. Image: John Cairns Photography

Following an opening address by the Vice-Chancellor, Jayne Birkby, Associate Professor of Exoplanetary Science at Oxford, began by asking ‘Are we alone?’ including how quickly science might be able to provide an answer to this question and our search for Earth twins.

Reverend Canon Professor Luke Bretherton then shared perspectives on what it means to be human and to live well as a human and live well with others, before Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt developed the theme by exploring life in the Age of AI. 

The event culminated with an energetic discussion between speakers and audience members debating scientific, theological and philosophical considerations in the purpose of our own existence, the search for life on other planets, and the integration of life and Artificial Intelligence.

Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt FRS FREng, Principal of Jesus College and Professorial Research Fellow in Computing Science, University of Oxford said:

‘The Vice-Chancellor has provided a forum to debate and discuss topics at the heart of our University’s purpose - subjects that cut across disciplines, demand different perspectives, and evoke distinct responses. The question of life is one of these great concerns. How it started, are we alone in the Universe, what is life in the Age of AI, and what makes a life worth living. It was a privilege and a pleasure to be part of this discussion.’

Image of Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt FRS FREng, Principal of Jesus College and Professorial Research Fellow in Computing Science at the University of Oxford delivering his presentation at the Sheldonian Series: Life event.What is life in the Age of AI?

Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt FRS FREng, Principal of Jesus College and Professorial Research Fellow in Computing Science at the University of Oxford, delivers his presentation at the Sheldonian Series: Life event. Image: John Cairns Photography.

Jayne Birkby, Associate Professor of Exoplanetary Science at the University of Oxford and Fellow at Brasenose College, said:

‘It was a joy and honour to be part of the discussion on ‘Life’, to see the connections between our three quite different but linked endeavours, and hear our audience’s thoughts on what they had learned. This was a fantastic opportunity to discuss the topic of life that pushed beyond what I encounter in my daily research as an astronomer. The Sheldonian Series is a wonderful way to demonstrate the power of academic debate, how it can tackle broad, interesting, and even difficult or conflicting topics in constructive and thoughtful ways.’

Reverend Canon Professor Luke Bretherton, Regius Professor of Moral and Pastoral Theology, University of Oxford, said:

Image of Reverend Canon Professor Luke Bretherton, Regius Professor of Moral and Pastoral Theology at the University of Oxford, delivering his talk at the Sheldonian Series: Life eventWhat does it mean to be human?

Reverend Canon Professor Luke Bretherton, Regius Professor of Moral and Pastoral Theology at the University of Oxford, delivers his presentation at the Sheldonian Series: Life event. Image: John Cairns Photography.

'It was a great honour and delight to take part in this discussion of 'Life' as part of the Sheldonian Series. A university should be a place where we learn how to discern between conflicting claims to the truth and how to navigate conflict through peaceful means that use debate and argument rather than violence and force to decide right from wrong, good from evil, truth from lies.  That is what the Sheldonian Series seeks to embody and the event on ‘Life’ did so through discussing fundamental questions about the meaning and purpose of human life and the character of relations needed if we as humans are to live well.'

Find out more about the speakers at: Sheldonian Series: Democracy | University of Oxford.

At the end of the event, Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey announced the theme for next term’s Sheldonian Series, which will be on the topic of ‘Truth’.

Staff, students and alumni can register interest in attending future events in the Sheldonian Series here: Sheldonian Series | University of Oxford.
Subscribe to News

Latest

DISCOVER MORE

ALL NEWS

You can view all news or browse by category

All news