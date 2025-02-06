An acclaimed barrister and human rights advocate, Amal brings extensive global expertise and experience to the School community.

I am honoured to be back at Oxford, this time not as a student but as a Professor Amal Clooney

'It is a privilege to have this opportunity to engage with the next generation of global leaders and to contribute to the vibrant academic community at Oxford. I look forward to collaborating with both faculty and students to advance access to justice around the world,' said Clooney.

'I’m delighted to welcome Amal Clooney to the School as a Visiting Professor of Practice', said Ngaire Woods, Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government. 'As a pre-eminent practitioner and scholar, Amal’s expertise and insights will greatly enhance the School’s research and teaching.'

Amal joins the Blavatnik School following a career dedicated to pursuing justice for victims of human rights abuses around the world. She has won landmark cases on behalf of victims of genocide, sexual violence and persecution and is the recipient of many awards for her record in securing the release of journalists imprisoned for their work.

In 2016, she co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which provides free legal aid in defence of free speech and women’s rights in over 40 countries. Its work has led to dozens of journalists being set free and thousands of women receiving free legal support to defend their rights.

Amal was formerly a Visiting Professor at Columbia Law School and has published two seminal textbooks on international law. Her book The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law, co-authored with the School’s Professor Philippa Webb, was awarded the top prize in international law publishing and has been cited in judicial proceedings including by the UK Supreme Court. In 2024, she published Freedom of Speech in International Law, with Lord David Neuberger, outlining the minimum protections for speech enshrined in international law.

Amal is an Oxford Graduate. She read law at St Hugh’s College and was awarded the Exhibition scholarship and the Shrigley Award.