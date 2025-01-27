The agreement establishes the GSK-Oxford Cancer Immuno-Prevention Programme, aimed at exploring the potential of cancer prevention through vaccination.

The programme leverages the complementary expertise of GSK and Oxford in the science of the immune system, vaccine development and cancer biology. It is hoped that the insights generated through the programme into how cancer develops could inform new approaches to vaccination for cancer prevention, offering fresh hope in the fight against the disease.

The programme - which will be led by Professor Sarah Blagden in Oxford’s Department of Oncology, alongside Dr Timothy Clay and Dr Ramon Kemp at GSK - unites expertise from four departments across the University and builds on Oxford’s exceptional track record in vaccine development.

Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: 'This partnership represents a step forward in cancer research. By working with GSK to unite experts in clinical trials, immuno-oncology, vaccinology and precancer research from across the University of Oxford, we aim to unlock the potential of cancer vaccines and bring hope to patients worldwide.'

Sarah Blagden, Professor of Experimental Oncology and leading expert in clinical trials research, added: 'We are delighted to be collaborating with GSK in this important area of research, making sure that Oxford’s fantastic science benefits patients as quickly as possible. Working together, we will greatly accelerate translational research that could lead to the development of vaccines to prevent cancer in the future.'

Professor Sarah Blagden

Evidence now shows that most cancers take years or even decades to develop, starting from normal cells to precancerous cells (or precancer) to cancer. Oxford has world-leading expertise in the study of precancer biology including the sequencing of neoantigens, or tumour-specific proteins that prompt the immune system to recognise cancer. This unique focus could help target the vulnerabilities of precancerous cells through an active intervention like a vaccine or targeted medicine to prevent them from progressing to cancer.

">Video of Oxford Cancer Theme Video - Novel Therapeutics

The collaboration will add to Oxford and GSK’s existing research relationship, including the recently launched five-year collaboration to establish the Oxford-GSK Institute of Molecular and Computational Medicine.

Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer, GSK, said: 'We’re pleased to further strengthen our relationship with Oxford University and to combine the deep knowledge of Oxford and GSK scientists. By exploring precancer biology and building on GSK’s expertise in the science of the immune system, we aim to generate key insights for people at risk of developing cancer.'

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: 'Cancer is a disease that has brought pain and heartbreak to every family in the country, including my own. But through our world-leading universities and businesses working in lockstep, like Oxford and GSK are doing here, we can harness science and innovation to transform what’s possible when it comes to diagnosing and treating this disease. As part of our Plan for Change, the Government is determined to back our £108 billion life sciences sector to deliver research like this - which could transform our health - whilst boosting our economy too.'

The partnership was co-ordinated by Oxford Cancer, which facilitates collaboration across departments to ensure rapid translation from research to patient benefit. Supporting Professor Blagden on the project are Associate Directors Professors Tim Elliott, (Centre for Immuno-oncology, Nuffield Department of Medicine (NDM) and Co-Director of Oxford Cancer), Ellie Barnes (Experimental Medicine Division, NDM) and Simon Leedham (Centre for Human Genetics, NDM), who bring immune-oncology, vaccinology and precancer biology expertise, respectively. The programme will include researchers from across Oxford’s Medical Sciences Division, including the Department of Oncology and its Oncology Clinical Trials Office, the Nuffield Department of Surgical Sciences, the Radcliffe Department of Medicine, and the Nuffield Department of Medicine.

There are already a number of potential preventive cancer vaccines under development at Oxford, including the LynchVax programme for people affected by Lynch syndrome (a genetic disorder that increases the risk of developing certain cancers), OvarianVax, a vaccine to teach the immune system to recognise and attack the earliest stages of ovarian cancer, and Lungvax, a vaccine designed to prevent or delay the onset of cancer in people at risk of certain types of lung cancer.