The World Leaders Circle is a global network of former heads of government, a forum to exchange ideas and foster international collaboration among leaders. As the Blavatnik School advances its research and teaching on critical topics, from digital transformation and climate change to global security, this high-level network will enhance efforts to promote more effective governments worldwide.

Professor Ngaire Woods, Dean of the Blavatnik School, said: 'We are looking forward to welcoming Rishi Sunak to the Blavatnik School as a member of our World Leaders Circle and a Distinguished Fellow. Bringing together a global network of leaders with such rich experience and insight will strengthen our mission to foster a world that is better led, better served, and better governed.

'His expertise will shape our work to equip today’s public leaders around the world with the urgent skills they need to tackle evolving global challenges, as well as seizing the opportunities.'

Mr Sunak said: 'I’m delighted to be joining the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford and the Hoover Institution at Stanford. Both Blavatnik and Hoover do superb work on how we can rise to the economic and security challenges we face and seize the technological opportunities of our time.

'I have huge affection for both Oxford and Stanford. I was fortunate enough to study at both, they shaped my life and career, and I look forward to contributing to their world-leading research in the months and years ahead.'

Oxford's Chancellor-elect Lord Hague said: 'I’m delighted that Rishi Sunak is joining the Blavatnik School’s World Leaders Circle. His experience as Prime Minister and Chancellor and his deep understanding of the challenges facing governments today will be a huge asset to the school’s work. Rishi’s connection to Oxford University runs deep, and it’s great to see him coming back to his alma mater to contribute in such a meaningful way. I have no doubt his insights will inspire the next generation of leaders who are starting their journey here at Oxford.'