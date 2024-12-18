The three-year project will develop cutting-edge monitoring and forecasting technologies to improve the efficiency and safety of the region’s hydropower networks. Hydropower currently provides over 50% of the energy in the Lower Mekong region, but the systems face increasing challenges from climate variability, ageing infrastructure, and the need to meet growing energy demands. SMART-HS will support cleaner, more reliable energy generation, particularly in underserved rural areas, while fostering inclusive and sustainable practices.

Professor Louise Slater, Professor of Hydroclimatology at the School of Geography and the Environment and lead researcher on the project, said: ‘We are excited to work with our co-investigators in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia to develop novel technologies integrating sensors and satellite-based monitoring with existing models and machine learning to support the energy efficiency and safety of the existing network of small hydropower plants.’

The SMART-HS project will use low-cost, real-time monitoring systems combined with advanced predictive analytics to enable hydropower plants to better respond to fluctuating energy demand and water availability. By integrating data on weather patterns, water levels, and infrastructure safety, the project will enhance the performance of hydropower networks while reducing risks to downstream communities.

Professor Slater explained: ‘A core focus of the project is to empower local communities and ensure that all regions benefit from advancements in clean energy. This includes providing training to local operators and fostering gender equality in the energy sector to ensure no community is left behind.’

SMART-HS is a collaboration between researchers at the University of Oxford, the University of Edinburgh, and international partners in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, including the Hanoi University of Mining and Geology and the National Center for Water Resources Planning and Investigation.

The SMART-HS project builds on Oxford’s expertise in sustainability and international development, addressing global energy challenges in a rapidly changing world. The methods and technologies developed in this project could be adapted to other transboundary hydropower systems worldwide, creating a scalable model for sustainable energy transitions.

The Ayrton Challenge Programme, funded through the UK Government’s Ayrton Fund, supports pioneering research aimed at addressing urgent global climate and energy challenges. SMART-HS is one of thirteen projects funded under this initiative, which focuses on enabling equitable transitions to low-carbon energy systems in developing countries.