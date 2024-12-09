Cardinal Radcliffe is a former Master of the worldwide Dominican Order. He is a preacher and theologian of global reach. He was awarded an honorary Doctor in Divinity in 2003 by the University of Oxford. In the award citation, he was presented as 'a man distinguished both for eloquence and for wit, a master theologian who has never disregarded ordinary people, a practical man who believes that religion and the teachings of theology must be constantly applied to the conduct of public life'.

Cardinal Radcliffe has lived most of his adult life at Blackfriars, Oxford, where he remains a member of the Dominican Community. As well as being a Fellow of Blackfriars Hall, he is an Honorary Fellow of St John’s College, of which he is an alumnus.

The office of Cardinal is of high seniority in the Catholic Church. On the death of a pope, only cardinals can vote in the election of the successor. Oxford has close connections to numerous cardinals across the centuries, most famously Cardinal John Henry Newman, the celebrated theologian who was created cardinal in 1879.

Rev Dr John O’Connor OP, Regent of Blackfriars said: 'Central to Cardinal Radcliffe’s theological vision, in his lectures and writings, is the importance of dialogue in a fractured world, of listening attentively and receptively as well as speaking. Throughout his work at Blackfriars and across the world he has inspired people to engage in such inclusive engagement and to be open to being pleasantly surprised by how our minds, imaginations and hearts, can expand in ways we might not expect. We are delighted at the great honour bestowed on Cardinal Timothy and that he will continue to a be wonderful presence among us in Oxford.'