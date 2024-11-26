A large audience of staff, students and alumni enjoyed lively debate on the subject of ‘Democracy’ for the University’s inaugural Sheldonian Series event at the Sheldonian Theatre on Monday 25 November.

In an unprecedented year for global democratic elections, and just a few weeks after the US presidential election, those in attendance examined a range of viewpoints for a very topical debate. Discussions on the theme explored talking points such as the future of democracy, polarisation of politics, free speech, social media, economic dislocation, and the US elections and British politics.

It was an inspiring evening which showed that free speech is alive and well at Oxford Moderator, Rachel Sylvester

The new series of termly events is aimed at promoting open discussion of the major topics of the day, underpinned by the University’s commitment to freedom of speech, and was announced by Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey CBE, FRS, FMedSci at her annual Oration 2024.

Professor Irene Tracey, said: ‘The spirit of these events is one of examination and exploration, curiosity and challenge, showcasing what good dialogue looks like. The series will allow our community to hear from a range of voices in a variety of fields, with diverse viewpoints on some of the big questions of our age. Freedom of speech is the lifeblood of our University, and the Sheldonian Series is about reaffirming the importance of free and inclusive speech, diversity of thought and vibrant exchange of ideas. I am delighted the inaugural event was well attended and produced a lively discourse.’

Questioning views

Invited participants in the panel discussion represented a range of perspectives, and students, staff and alumni in attendance had an opportunity to engage with the views put forward.

The evening included a lively panel discussion (Left to right): Rachel Sylvester, political columnist at The Times; Ben Ansell, Professor of Comparative Democratic Institutions at the University of Oxford; Sonia Sodha, chief leader writer and a columnist at the Observer; and Henry Zeffman, BBC chief political correspondent. Image: John Cairns / University of Oxford

In addition to the panel, two alumni joined the event via video. Anne-Marie Slaughter (CEO of New America and former Director of Policy Planning at the US State Department) examined what Donald Trump's victory might mean for the USA, and Professor Simon Johnson (Nobel Prize winner in Economics Sciences) discussed the role of technological advances in global democracy.

Questions from the audience inspired further exploration of democracy in the context of mitigating climate change, minority voices, and the electoral process.

Moderator, Rachel Sylvester, said: 'It was an inspiring evening which showed that free speech is alive and well at Oxford and it’s possible to debate and even disagree with courtesy and moderation.'

Panellist, Professor Ben Ansell, added: 'I was delighted to participate in the inaugural Sheldonian Series event and to be able to talk about democracy at such a crucial moment in global politics with a who's who of British media. I think that the panel were able to set out both the threats to democracy but also the real successes of free and fair elections worldwide over the past 'global year of elections'. The Sheldonian Series should be a place where we can talk - and disagree - about issues that matter to all of us and I'm sure future events will build on and deepen this commitment to agreeable disagreement.'

Critical questions

It was an excellent start to the Sheldonian Series, with an energetic discussion Professor Tim Soutphommasane

Oxford’s Professor Tim Soutphommasane, Chief Diversity Officer; Julius Grower, Associate Professor of Law; and David Isaac, Provost of Worcester College, have worked on developing the series.

Professor Soutphommasane, who is also Professor of Practice in Human Rights and Political Theory at Oxford, said: ‘It was an excellent start to the Sheldonian Series, with an energetic discussion touching on so many critical questions relating to elections, inequality, social media, technology and free speech. Thanks to students, staff and alumni who joined us. We’re excited already about Hilary Term’s event.’

Please check back as a video recording of the event will be available soon.