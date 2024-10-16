Candidates running for University of Oxford’s next Chancellor announced
Oxford University can today confirm that 38 candidates have successfully submitted applications for the role of Chancellor.
Following Lord Patten’s retirement at the end of Trinity Term 2024, after 21 years as Chancellor of University of Oxford, members of Convocation, consisting of staff and graduates of the University, will now vote online to elect his successor. The full list of candidates is below, and their statements of interest can be found here.
Applications were considered by the Chancellor’s Election Committee solely on the four exclusion criteria set out in the University's regulations. All applicants have been notified whether their submissions have been successful.
In the first round of voting, in the week commencing 28 October, voters will have the opportunity to rank as many candidates as they choose. The top five candidates, who will be announced in the week commencing 4 November, will proceed to the second round of voting, which will take place in the week commencing 18 November. The University of Oxford’s new Chancellor will be announced in the week of 25 November.
The Chancellor is the titular head of Oxford University and presides over several key ceremonies. The Chancellor also chairs the Committee to Elect the Vice-Chancellor. In addition to these formal duties, the Chancellor undertakes advocacy, advisory and fundraising work, acting as an ambassador for the University at a range of national and international events. The post has been occupied continuously at Oxford since 1224, exactly 800 years.
The incoming Chancellor will be in post for a fixed term of no more than 10 years in accordance with amendments to University statutes enacted earlier this year.
Candidate List:
Aftab, Sidra
Ahmad, Hasanat
Ammora, Ayham
Angiolini, Elish
Baig, Anwar
Bhandari, Ankur Shiv
Bhangal, Nirpal Singh Paul
Bilal, Kashif
Bruce, Alastair
Callaghan, George
Casely-Hayford, Margaret
Catlin, Graham
Connor, Mei Rose
Dandy, Emma
Farooqi, Azeem
Firth, Matthew
Grieve, Dominic
Hague, William
Heiming, Lyn Michelle
Ivatts, Benjamin
Kay, Simon
Mandelson, Peter
Miake-Lye, Ryn
Moxham, Angie
Muhammad Hafiz Shaikh, Shaikh Aftab Ahmad Javaid
Parr-Reid, Maxim
Pasha, Alam
Pethiyagoda, Kadira
Rauf, Kashmaila
Royall, Jan
Shah, Talha
Shapoo, Abrar ul Hassan
Stratton, Harry
Tajik, Tanya
Tarvadi, Pratik
Vladovici Poplauschi, Francisc
Wang, Xingang
Willetts, David