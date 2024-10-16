Following Lord Patten’s retirement at the end of Trinity Term 2024, after 21 years as Chancellor of University of Oxford, members of Convocation, consisting of staff and graduates of the University, will now vote online to elect his successor. The full list of candidates is below, and their statements of interest can be found here.

Applications were considered by the Chancellor’s Election Committee solely on the four exclusion criteria set out in the University's regulations. All applicants have been notified whether their submissions have been successful.

In the first round of voting, in the week commencing 28 October, voters will have the opportunity to rank as many candidates as they choose. The top five candidates, who will be announced in the week commencing 4 November, will proceed to the second round of voting, which will take place in the week commencing 18 November. The University of Oxford’s new Chancellor will be announced in the week of 25 November.

The Chancellor is the titular head of Oxford University and presides over several key ceremonies. The Chancellor also chairs the Committee to Elect the Vice-Chancellor. In addition to these formal duties, the Chancellor undertakes advocacy, advisory and fundraising work, acting as an ambassador for the University at a range of national and international events. The post has been occupied continuously at Oxford since 1224, exactly 800 years.

The incoming Chancellor will be in post for a fixed term of no more than 10 years in accordance with amendments to University statutes enacted earlier this year.

Candidate List:

Aftab, Sidra

Ahmad, Hasanat

Ammora, Ayham

Angiolini, Elish

Baig, Anwar

Bhandari, Ankur Shiv

Bhangal, Nirpal Singh Paul

Bilal, Kashif

Bruce, Alastair

Callaghan, George

Casely-Hayford, Margaret

Catlin, Graham

Connor, Mei Rose

Dandy, Emma

Farooqi, Azeem

Firth, Matthew

Grieve, Dominic

Hague, William

Heiming, Lyn Michelle

Ivatts, Benjamin

Kay, Simon

Mandelson, Peter

Miake-Lye, Ryn

Moxham, Angie

Muhammad Hafiz Shaikh, Shaikh Aftab Ahmad Javaid

Parr-Reid, Maxim

Pasha, Alam

Pethiyagoda, Kadira

Rauf, Kashmaila

Royall, Jan

Shah, Talha

Shapoo, Abrar ul Hassan

Stratton, Harry

Tajik, Tanya

Tarvadi, Pratik

Vladovici Poplauschi, Francisc

Wang, Xingang

Willetts, David