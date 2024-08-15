A-level results: Congratulations to Oxford's new students

Oxford's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey, said, "Huge congratulations to all those students who will be joining us at Oxford in October, and to your teachers, friends, carers and families who supported you throughout. You should be rightly proud of your achievements and the hard work that you have put in to reach this milestone moment in your academic journey. We are delighted to welcome you to our community and wish you all the very best for your time here."