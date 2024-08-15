Image of Oxford University buildings across the skyline
Oxford University has a distinctive collegiate structure.

Oxford University Images / Greg Smolonski 
Published

Share This

HomeNewsA-level results: Congratulations to Oxford's new students

A-level results: Congratulations to Oxford's new students

AdmissionsStudentsUniversity

Thousands of students from across the UK have been celebrating their exam results this summer. Many of them will soon arrive in Oxford to live and study at the university.

Oxford's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey, said, "Huge congratulations to all those students who will be joining us at Oxford in October, and to your teachers, friends, carers and families who supported you throughout. You should be rightly proud of your achievements and the hard work that you have put in to reach this milestone moment in your academic journey. We are delighted to welcome you to our community and wish you all the very best for your time here." 
Subscribe to News

Latest

DISCOVER MORE

ALL NEWS

You can view all news or browse by category

All news