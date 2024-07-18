Oxford academics elected 2024 British Academy Fellows

The British Academy has elected leading researchers from across the University’s Humanities and Social Science Divisions, including researchers in English, Middle Eastern Studies, Linguistics, Philosophy, and as well as Archaeology, Anthropology, Law, and Cognitive Science.

The academics nominated for election are:

Professor Peter Boxall, Goldsmiths’ Professor of English Literature, University of Oxford

Professor Shadreck Chirikure, Edward Hall Professor of Archaeological Science, Director, Research Laboratory for Archaeology and the History of Art, University of Oxford

Professor Anne Caroline Lloyd Davies, Professor of Law and Public Policy, Faculty of Law and Brasenose College, University of Oxford

Professor David Gellner, Professor of Social Anthropology, University of Oxford; Fellow, All Souls College, Oxford

Professor Alain Fouad George, I M Pei Professor of Islamic Art and Architecture, Director, Khalili Research Centre, Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, University of Oxford

Professor Asifa Majid, Professor of Cognitive Science, University of Oxford; Fellow, St Hugh's College, Oxford

Professor Adrian W Moore, Professor of Philosophy, University of Oxford; Fellow, St Hugh’s College, Oxford

Professor Miriam Meyerhoff, Professor of Sociolinguistics, Fellow, All Souls College, University of Oxford

Professor Philomen Probert, Professor of Classical Philology and Linguistics, University of Oxford; Fellow, Wolfson College, Oxford

In total this year, the Academy named 86 new Fellows, including those from the UK. They join a community of more than 1,700 distinguished peers. . Current Fellows include the classicist Professor Dame Mary Beard, the historian Professor Sir Simon Schama and philosopher Professor Baroness Onora O’Neill, while previous Fellows include Dame Frances Yates, Sir Winston Churchill, Seamus Heaney and Beatrice Webb. The Academy is also a funder of both national and international research, as well as a forum for debate and public engagement.

Professor Timothy Power, Head of the Social Science Division at the University of Oxford said: ‘I am delighted to congratulate these members of the Social Sciences Division on their prestigious British Academy Fellowships. This honour is a testament to their tireless efforts and innovative contributions to their fields, and exemplifies the exceptional calibre of our researchers.’

Professor Dan Grimley, Head of Humanities, at the University of Oxford said: ‘I am delighted that five of our academics have received the prestigious honour of being named Fellows of the British Academy. They have all made outstanding contributions to their fields, and these new fellowships are a testament to the depth, diversity and impact of research across the humanities at Oxford. Congratulations to all of the new Fellows.’

Welcoming the Fellows, President of the British Academy Professor Julia Black said: ‘We are delighted to welcome this year’s cohort of Fellows, and I offer my warmest congratulations to each and every one. From the Academy’s earliest days, our Fellows are the lifeblood of the organisation, representing the very best of our disciplines – and we could not do all that we do without their expertise, time and energy. I very much look forward to working closely with our new Fellows – the breadth and depth of their expertise adds so much to the Academy.’