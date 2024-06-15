King's Birthday Honours 2024

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Freddie Charles Hamdy FMedSci, Nuffield Professor of Surgery and Head of the Nuffield Department of Surgical Sciences, has been appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to Surgical and Cancer Sciences.

Professor Freddie Hamdy

Dr Alexander (Xa) Sturgis, Director of the Ashmolean Museum, has been appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to culture.

Dr Sturgis has been Director of the Ashmolean Museum since 2014. Before taking up his current post he was Director of the Holburne Museum, Bath (2005-2014) where he oversaw the Museum’s major renovation and extension. From 1990 to 2005 he worked at the National Gallery in a number of roles including Exhibitions and Programmes Curator.

Dr Alexander (Xa) Sturgis

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Rajesh Vasantlal Thakker FRS, May Professor of Medicine and lately President, Society for Endocrinology, has been appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to Medical Science and to People with Hereditary and Rare Disorders.

Professor Rajesh Thakker

Professor Thakker said: 'I am delighted to receive this honour on behalf of the endocrine community and the Nuffield and Radcliffe Departments of Medicine. I would like to thank my wonderful team of clinical and scientific researchers and global collaborators, whose dedicated work has elucidated molecular mechanisms for endocrine and metabolic diseases, that has also facilitated translation of scientific advances into benefits for patients. Patients are central to all our work and their courage and determination to triumph over many adversities has been a constant inspiration. I am indebted to all of them and the medical research funding organisations for their support.'

'Congratulations to my Oxford colleagues who are recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours this year for their instrumental service of people in the UK and the world. Their outstanding achievements continue to inspire us all.' Professor Irene Tracey CBE FRS FMedSci Vice Chancellor, University of Oxford

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Samina Khan, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and Outreach, has been appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Higher Education.

Samina Khan

Dr Khan said: 'For me, this award is recognition of the life changing potential that access to quality education can bring, and how vital it is that educational opportunity is based on potential rather than background. I really hope that someone ordinary like me receiving such an honour will inspire anyone chasing a dream - go for it! I have been so fortunate to have in my life my Oxford team, family and friends - all of them have been so inspirational and just utterly brilliant.'

Professor Rachel Upthegrove, Professor Upthegrove will be joining the Department of Psychiatry in August from the University of Birmingham as Director-Designate of the Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre. She has been appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to mental health research and life sciences.

Professor Rachel Upthegrove

Professor Upthergrove said: 'I am thrilled to have been honoured with an MBE for services to Mental Health research. Improving our understanding of mental illness and creating new and effective interventions and therapies is vitally important, especially for those experiencing mental ill health and their families. I am proud this work has been recognised. This is a testament to the many collaborators, colleagues, patients, researchers who I have worked with nationally and internationally and specifically at the University of Birmingham and University of Oxford over recent years, who have been absolutely critical to making progress in this field and improving the lives of patients.'

Member of the Order of Australia



Professor Andrew Stephen, Deputy Dean of Saïd Business School and L’Oréal Professor of Marketing, and Professorial Fellow at Worcester College, has been appointed Member of the Order of Austrailia (MBE).

The award is a recognition of Andrew’s considerable contributions and service to marketing academia and marketing research. Australian-born Professor Stephen is a highly prolific academic in the marketing field and his contributions to marketing research and education continue to have an impact on the marketing industry around the world.