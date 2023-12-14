Professor Julia Black

Lincoln College where she completed her BA and DPhil degrees in Jurisprudence, and has been a Visiting Fellow at All Souls

In 2021 Professor Black was elected 31st President of the British Academy, a role she will continue until 2025. She is also an external member of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Committee and its SONIA Oversight Committee; and she is a member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Science and Technology.

Professor Black says: ‘I am honoured and delighted to have been elected as the next Warden of Nuffield, and particularly proud to be the College’s first female Warden. I am looking forward to working with the whole College community to enhance Nuffield’s leading role in the social sciences, to make a positive contribution to society and to develop further the diversity and inclusivity of the college.’

Professor Desmond King and Dr Margaret Meyer, Co-Chairs of the Nuffield Electoral Body, say: ‘Professor Julia Black has an outstanding record of academic achievement, professional leadership and public policy engagement. We are delighted that she has accepted election to the Wardenship at Nuffield College and confident she will make a singular contribution in this role. Along with our colleagues, we are eagerly looking forward to working with her to further Nuffield’s contributions to research and training in the social sciences.’