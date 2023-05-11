Oxford University awarded University of Sanctuary status

Oxford University has received the University of Sanctuary award in recognition of its sustained commitment to being a place of welcome for people who have been forcibly displaced around the world. The status recognises Oxford’s continued determination and initiatives to aid sanctuary seekers, whether they be students, staff or members of the local community.

Universities of Sanctuary make up a national network which collectively strives to make higher education institutions places of safety, solidarity and empowerment for people seeking sanctuary.

It reflects our shared commitment to increase scholarships for refugees, build awareness across the University, and collaborate with local community organisations that support asylum seekers and refugees. Professor Alexander Betts

Oxford University and its colleges have a long-standing history of being a place of safety. Support for individuals with lived experience of displacement includes the welcome for refugee academics during the Second World War and the recent assistance provided to students and academics affected by the war in Ukraine.

The University's dedicated Refugee Studies Centre was established in 1982 and undertakes research, teaching, and outreach relating to all aspects of forced displacement.

Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: ‘I am delighted that we have been awarded Sanctuary Status – it is a landmark in our history. I wish to acknowledge and thank all my colleagues from across the collegiate University who have worked with the city and county to make this a reality. Oxford has a long tradition of supporting peoples from around the world to find refuge. I look forward to welcoming those peoples and working to provide a safe and inspiring environment in which to pursue their ambitions and dreams.’

Evidence of commitment

University of Sanctuary status is now held by 25 universities across the country, including Oxford. Institutions are required to meet a series of minimum criteria and endorse the City of Sanctuary Charter.

As part of that, institutions must provide evidence of their commitment to developing initiatives that align with three core principles: learn, embed, and share.

Thanks to generous support, the University has been able to offer scholarships to refugees and other forced migrants for a number of years. Oxford will now deliver an integrated programme of scholarships and support for students from displacement backgrounds under its new Oxford Sanctuary Community. This will provide pre-arrival and on-course support, a regular programme of social and cultural events, and a dedicated point of contact for all self-identifying members of the community.

Oxford Sanctuary Community has also been involved in co-organising the first Sanctuary Fair in the city on Thursday 11 May 2023, connecting refugees, students and local residents. The Community is working to encourage Oxford students to learn about sanctuary and create an inclusive culture of welcome. This includes support for the Oxford branch of Student Action for Refugees. With a physical base in Nairobi, the Refugee-Led Research Hub aims to support aspiring researchers from displacement backgrounds to become research leaders.

Alexander Betts, Professor of Forced Migration and International Affairs, Director of the Refugee Studies Centre, and Associate Head (graduate and research training) of the Social Sciences Division said: ‘We want the University to be a place of welcome for people with displacement backgrounds. Being recognised as a University of Sanctuary is an important step on that journey. It reflects our shared commitment to increase scholarships for refugees, build awareness across the University, and collaborate with local community organisations that support asylum seekers and refugees. Refugees enrich our community through their skills and talents. The hope is that we can build upon this opportunity and do even more in future.’

Maryam Taher, University of Sanctuary Coordinator, said: ‘We are thrilled that Oxford University is now part of the University of Sanctuary network, and we look forward to the University building on its positive work, and developing even closer links with local refugee communities and support groups. The support of the University in welcoming those seeking sanctuary is vital to ensuring the UK offers a safe and supportive environment for those in need at times of crisis.’

Oxford’s Mansfield and Somerville Colleges were both awarded College of Sanctuary status in 2021, having established Sanctuary Scholarships offering fully funded places for postgraduate study.

About Universities of Sanctuary: Universities of Sanctuary is an initiative of the charity City of Sanctuary UK and a national network comprising of university staff, lecturers, academics and students, working together to make higher education institutions places of safety, solidarity and empowerment for people seeking sanctuary. Higher education institutions in the UK have a proud tradition of supporting refugees and people in the asylum system. Universities of Sanctuary supports the organisations that want to build on this tradition in today’s political and social context. This network has been developed through the integration of Article 26 Project resources with City of Sanctuary UK, and collaboration with Student Action for Refugees, Refugee Education UK, and others. The aim is to develop a culture and a practice of welcome within institutions, the wider community, and across the higher education sector in the UK.