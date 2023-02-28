Oxford Professor of Poetry applications now open

The Professor of Poetry will be chosen by election of staff and alumni of the University in June 2023 and will hold the post for four years.

Duties include public lectures, and orations at University honorary degree ceremonies.

Alice Oswald, the first woman to hold the Professorship, has been an exceptionally committed and successful Professor of Poetry, rising to the challenges of the pandemic and offering many student-facing workshops and events. Some of her lectures are available here. Professor Oswald's final lecture will take place in the Natural History Museum.

For many people from all walks of life, reading, hearing, and thinking about poetry is of profound importance. The prestigious Professorship of Poetry celebrates the role that poetry has held in almost all societies Professor Marion Turner

Chair of Committee, Professor Marion Turner, chair of the English faculty board, said, ‘For many people from all walks of life, reading, hearing, and thinking about poetry is of profound importance. The prestigious Professorship of Poetry celebrates the role that poetry has held in almost all societies. It is a flagship post at Oxford, and represents our commitment to discussing the craft of poetry, its practice, interpretation, and power.’

The post is offered on a part-time basis, and there is not any requirement to be resident in Oxford. Potential applicants wishing to see the job description and selection criteria can find more information here.