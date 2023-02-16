The new partnership with the SDG Impact Lab, announced today, will see Rosberg Philanthropies sponsor Oxford graduate students who will seek novel ways to combat environmental challenges, working in collaboration with business/ NGOs. They will conduct research related to environmental and climate change issues and develop innovative solutions to tackle big challenges such as carbon capture and ocean plastic pollution.

Nico Rosberg, said, ‘I’m very proud to announce this first project in collaboration with Oxford University. We’re looking to create real impact with some of the smartest people in the world, so this is really exciting.’

Dr Ed Brooks, co-founder of the Oxford SDG Impact Lab at the University of Oxford, said, 'We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Rosberg Philanthropies, which is focused on applying research-driven leadership to real-world challenges. We face an environmental crisis that requires deep understanding, innovation, and leadership. Through this collaboration, Oxford postgraduate students will work with corporate partners, applying their expertise and skills to develop implementable solutions, advancing positive change through their research.'

The Oxford Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Impact Lab brings together the research expertise of the University of Oxford with partners across sectors, to address the most pressing challenges of our time. The Lab’s programmes enable talented graduate students from across the world to collaborate with non-academic partners to identify creative, interdisciplinary solutions that advance the UN SDGs. Established in 2021, the Lab is working in partnership with the BMW GROUP (UK), easyJet holidays, and the UN World Tourism Organization, to deliver impactful research.