Oxford University holds public event to promote road safety

The road safety event demonstrates Oxford University's support for the Oxfordshire County Council's Vision Zero programme and its aim of cutting deaths and serious injuries on our roads to zero by the middle of the century. It will provide guidance and information to help keep more people safe on their journeys, however they choose to travel.

There will be an HGV that people can climb into, to help them experience how hard it can be for lorry drivers to see cyclists around their vehicle. Thames Valley Police and University Security Services will be present with stalls offering advice on road safety and cycle security, and visitors will be also able to get their bikes marked as part of the Bike Register anti-theft scheme.